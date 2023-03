lowellsfirstlook.com

Jake Davenport Announces Bid for Lowell City Council By Maryalene LaPonsie, 3 days ago

By Maryalene LaPonsie, 3 days ago

We received the following press release from the Committee to Elect Jake Davenport. (Lowell, Michigan, March 2nd,2023)– The Committee to elect Jake Davenport released the ...