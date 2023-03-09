Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Athlon Sports

Carolina Panthers Are New Betting Favorite To Make No. 1 Pick

By Alek Arend,

3 days ago

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, no one expects them to be the first team to make a selection next month.

The Bears have stated time and time again this offseason that Justin Fields is their franchise quarterback. And unless that's a smokescreen, the expectation is that the NFC North franchise will trade back and bolster their draft capital.

In such a scenario, quarterback-needy teams will be fighting over that top selection. And according to the latest betting odds, the Panthers will be the team to take the risk.

Carolina (+125) is now the betting favorite to make the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Buckle up.

If you're a team trading up to pick No. 1, you're considering two quarterback prospects: Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. It's a toss-up.

Young's size has been mentioned as a concern time and time again. But at this day and age in the NFL, those metrics don't matter nearly as much as they used to. Young threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns with five picks in his final season at Alabama.

Stroud, meanwhile, was just as explosive a passer for the Buckeyes in 2022. He finished the year with 41 touchdowns and 3,688 yards with six interceptions.

You really can't go wrong with either prospect: and that's exactly the position a team like the Panthers wants to be in.

The 2023 NFL Draft is 50 days away.

