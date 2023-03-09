Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Luka Doncic Expected To Get An MRI After Suffering Injury In Pelicans Loss

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY2Zh_0lCbre6W00

Luka Doncic will have an MRI tomorrow after suffering from a thigh injury that made him miss the fourth quarter of the Mavericks loss to the Pelicans.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks were hoping to pick up back-to-back wins when they came to New Orleans to face the Pelicans but ended up losing the game and possibly their star player.

Luka Doncic checked out of the loss to the Pelicans and didn't end up returning to the game. He has provided an update on the condition of his left thigh injury after the game.

Doncic has been nursing an injury since the Mavs lost to the Suns on Sunday. Doncic has not looked like himself in his last 2 games and was clearly not able to play with the injury he has. The MRI results are going to determine the Mavericks' playoff hopes, as the team is locked in the battle for the sixth seed and has an outside chance of falling out of the play-in entirely.

Disaster In Dallas?

Luka Doncic started the season out as an MVP candidate but the Dallas Mavericks' struggles with their record has ruled him out of the race. They have a 34-33 record despite Doncic having his best individual season yet. The addition of Kyrie Irving hasn't boosted the team the way they thought it would, as losing Dorian Finney-Smith's frontcourt defense has left the team as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Only making the play-in after a Western Conference Finals run will be looked at as a huge disappointment in Dallas. Without Doncic, it'll be interesting to see how Kyrie carries the team given they have already won games before with Irving leading the charge. Doncic is presumed to miss the Mavericks' next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Jason Kidd Explains Why He Has Reduced Christian Wood's Minutes
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR2 days ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Charles Barkley Sends A Powerful Message To Ja Morant: "It's Time To Grow Up..."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Danny Green Made A Very Cloudy Comment About Ja Morant's Maturity: "He Likes To Party Sometimes."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell's Confident Message After Lakers Beat Raptors: "They're Lucky I Sprained My Ankle..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers' Darvin Ham comments on possibility of team signing big man after Mo Bamba injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Video: LeBron James Calls Anthony Davis Old In 30th Birthday Celebration
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LeBron James Is Proud Of The Lakers After Third Straight Win: "I Love This Team!"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant’s steps ‘that need to be met’ to rejoin Grizzlies amid gun controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Cam Reddish Fires At New York Knicks For His Limited Role: "It Was All The Politics, All The Favoritism. S--t Like That."
New York City, NY1 day ago
Charles Barkley's Outrageous Comment On Victor Wembanyama: "He Won't Have To Worry About Being Skinny In San Antonio.”
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy