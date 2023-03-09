Luka Doncic Expected To Get An MRI After Suffering Injury In Pelicans Loss

Luka Doncic will have an MRI tomorrow after suffering from a thigh injury that made him miss the fourth quarter of the Mavericks loss to the Pelicans.

The Dallas Mavericks were hoping to pick up back-to-back wins when they came to New Orleans to face the Pelicans but ended up losing the game and possibly their star player.

Luka Doncic checked out of the loss to the Pelicans and didn't end up returning to the game. He has provided an update on the condition of his left thigh injury after the game.

Doncic has been nursing an injury since the Mavs lost to the Suns on Sunday. Doncic has not looked like himself in his last 2 games and was clearly not able to play with the injury he has. The MRI results are going to determine the Mavericks' playoff hopes, as the team is locked in the battle for the sixth seed and has an outside chance of falling out of the play-in entirely.

Disaster In Dallas?

Luka Doncic started the season out as an MVP candidate but the Dallas Mavericks' struggles with their record has ruled him out of the race. They have a 34-33 record despite Doncic having his best individual season yet. The addition of Kyrie Irving hasn't boosted the team the way they thought it would, as losing Dorian Finney-Smith's frontcourt defense has left the team as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Only making the play-in after a Western Conference Finals run will be looked at as a huge disappointment in Dallas. Without Doncic, it'll be interesting to see how Kyrie carries the team given they have already won games before with Irving leading the charge. Doncic is presumed to miss the Mavericks' next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

