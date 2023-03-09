Open in App
Oakland County, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

I-696 construction project begins Thursday: Here are closures

By DeJanay Booth,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsjDp_0lCbqHxi00

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A major construction project on Interstate 696 in Oakland County will close the ramps from I-275 to Telegraph Road on Thursday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the "Restore and Reuther" project will shift I-696 eastbound traffic onto the shared westbound side. Beginning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the eastbound lanes will be reduced to one lane from the I-96 connector/I-275/M-5 interchange through Telegraph Road.

MDOT says when the shift is complete, two lanes in each direction of I-696 will share the westbound side through the end of the year. All traffic will be shifted to the newly rebuilt eastbound side in 2024 for crews to work on the westbound.

The $275 million project will rebuild "the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road)," read a press release.

The following ramps will be temporarily closed during the Thursday shift:

  • Northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696
  • All M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road
  • Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696
  • Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696

The following ramps will remain closed through late fall:

  • Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive
  • Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696
  • Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696

Here are the detours:

  • NB I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696: Use EB M-5 to EB M-102 (8 Mile Road) to NB US-24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.
  • EB I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road: Use NB Novi Road to EB 12 Mile Road to SB M-10, then to EB I-696.
  • Orchard Lake ramps to EB I-696 will use NB Orchard Lake Road to EB 12 Mile Road to SB M-10, then to eastbound I-696.
  • SB M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to EB I-696: Use NB Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.
  • NB US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to EB I-696 will use SB M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to EB I-696.
  • EB I-696 ramp to American Drive will use SB M-10 to southbound US-24 to WB Franklin Road, then to American Drive.
  • NB Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use NB Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to SB M-5, then to EB I-96.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland County, MI newsLocal Oakland County, MI
I-696 "Restore the Reuther" project to cause massive traffic shift, ramp closures in Farmington Hills, Southfield through end of the year
Farmington Hills, MI3 days ago
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on driver who caused a crash on M-24, killing a Lake Orion man
Lake Orion, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities warn Clinton River must be 'respected' after pair of hikers rescued at River Bends Park
Shelby Charter Township, MI1 day ago
Police: 2 dead in fiery early morning crash on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
BREAKING: Two MSP troopers shot near Outer Drive and Fenkell on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Car catches on fire after slamming into parked semi-truck, killing 2 in Detroit
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Investigation underway after workers report multiple underground explosions, fire on 14 Mile in Fraser
Fraser, MI4 days ago
An inside look at how Detroit Metro Airport preps for a winter storm
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Three Wayne-Westland students have been hit by vehicles. The district isn't talking
Westland, MI3 days ago
Detroit police chase down stolen vehicle, arrest driver with help from MSP helicopter
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Abandoned Marathon Gas Station: Dundee, Michigan
Dundee, MI3 days ago
Drunk driver attempting to pass trooper on Telegraph Road in Taylor ends up smashing into patrol car
Taylor, MI2 days ago
Grand Blanc Township woman critically injured in crash on Dort Highway
Grand Blanc, MI5 days ago
Detroit police search for armed suspects in carjacking last month
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit man among two victims in Lansing shooting; police searching for suspect
Lansing, MI6 hours ago
2 Michigan State Police troopers injured in shooting in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Troy man charged in stabbing of coworker at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI1 day ago
Fire destroys Harsens Island homes • Right-to-Work repealed • Detroit paying for solution to violence
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Troy police find half-smoked joint in man's truck after pulling him over for driving 'noticeably below' speed limit
Troy, MI3 days ago
$50M renovation at Saint John's Resort, golf course in Plymouth Township: What to know
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
Chesterfield Township allocates CDBG funds to seniors, nonprofits
Chesterfield Township, MI2 days ago
Info in West Michigan fentanyl arrest links drugs to Sinaloa cartel, leads to 2nd drug bust in Metro Detroit
Madison Heights, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy