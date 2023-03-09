I-696 construction project begins Thursday: Here are closures

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A major construction project on Interstate 696 in Oakland County will close the ramps from I-275 to Telegraph Road on Thursday.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the "Restore and Reuther" project will shift I-696 eastbound traffic onto the shared westbound side. Beginning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the eastbound lanes will be reduced to one lane from the I-96 connector/I-275/M-5 interchange through Telegraph Road.
MDOT says when the shift is complete, two lanes in each direction of I-696 will share the westbound side through the end of the year. All traffic will be shifted to the newly rebuilt eastbound side in 2024 for crews to work on the westbound.
The $275 million project will rebuild "the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, and US-24 (Telegraph Road)," read a press release.
The following ramps will be temporarily closed during the Thursday shift:
- Northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696
- All M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696
- Eastbound I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road
- Orchard Lake ramps to eastbound I-696
- Southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound I-696
- Southbound Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696
The following ramps will remain closed through late fall:
- Northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to eastbound I-696
- Eastbound I-696 ramp to American Drive
- Southbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-696
- Northbound Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696
Here are the detours:
- NB I-275 ramp and all M-5 ramps to eastbound I-696: Use EB M-5 to EB M-102 (8 Mile Road) to NB US-24 (Telegraph Road), then to eastbound I-696.
- EB I-696 ramp to Orchard Lake Road: Use NB Novi Road to EB 12 Mile Road to SB M-10, then to EB I-696.
- Orchard Lake ramps to EB I-696 will use NB Orchard Lake Road to EB 12 Mile Road to SB M-10, then to eastbound I-696.
- SB M-10 ramp and southbound Lahser Road ramp to EB I-696: Use NB Lahser Road ramp to eastbound I-696.
- NB US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to EB I-696 will use SB M-10 to northbound Lahser Road, then to EB I-696.
- EB I-696 ramp to American Drive will use SB M-10 to southbound US-24 to WB Franklin Road, then to American Drive.
- NB Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696 will use NB Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road to SB M-5, then to EB I-96.
