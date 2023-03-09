Open in App
Saint Clair County, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Harsens Island fire destroys six homes, millions caused in damage

By Terell Bailey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zSdA_0lCbqDQo00

Harsens Island fire destroys six homes, millions caused in damage 01:43

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire teams throughout Metro Detroit raced to St. Clair County early Wednesday afternoon after several homes caught on fire.

First responders throughout Harsens Island and St. Clair County traveled by ferry to battle a massive fire at The Old Club.

With the location being surrounded by water, fire teams were able to utilize the lake's water. The homes were empty and no injuries were sustained.

"We had water on all sides and our trucks can draft right out of the river," said Clay Township fire Chief George Rose.

The flames charred for hours, leaving barely anything left of the homes. Investigators on the scene say the homes were empty because they were seasonal homes. Many of them were built in the 1800s.

What's left of the historic homes are stilts and ashes. The rest has simply sunk.

"The homes are built basically on stilts they sit over the water they are on the property. That's just how houses were built in those days," Rose said.

Crews spent Wednesday evening making sure hotspots were extinguished.

Battling a fire in the winter can bring challenges for first responders. For those fighting fires on Harsens Island, the wind played a challenging role.

"You're looking at a balloon construction once a fire gets going you're not stopping it. And the wind was quite a big factor in this too," Rose said.

It's unclear how the fire started, but police do not suspect foul play. Authorities believe the fire may have started from something electrical.

Currently, there is no price tag on the damage done to the homes. Chief Rose estimates the damage to be in the millions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Michiganders brace for more snow, prepare for potential power outages
South Lyon, MI2 days ago
Student injured after driver crashes into Milford school
Milford, MI3 days ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities warn Clinton River must be 'respected' after pair of hikers rescued at River Bends Park
Shelby Charter Township, MI1 day ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
Flint, MI11 hours ago
Ohio man dies in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
Burt, MI2 days ago
Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
A Mackinaw island ferry to get a makeover
Saint Ignace, MI2 days ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
Chesterfield Township Board rejects offers for Gratiot Avenue property
Chesterfield Township, MI3 days ago
Hook & Hunting: New Consent Decree Has Anglers, Charter Boat Captains ‘Scared for the Future’ of Fishing
Ludington, MI3 days ago
GT County Commissioner Arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
Blair Township, MI2 days ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago
Storm timeline for snow starting, stopping, heaviest fall
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
State wants to hear from people who lost power in storms
Dearborn, MI4 days ago
No decision made yet on formal charges
Schoolcraft, MI2 days ago
Police Arrest Suspects In Costco Liquor Thefts
Green Oak Township, MI1 day ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy