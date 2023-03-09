Mississippi man charged after reportedly throwing his elderly father to the ground at assisted living facility

A Columbus man has been charged with abuse to a vulnerable adult following an argument and physical altercation with a relative.

Gary Wayne Weaver, 66, Tuckaho Drive, was charged following a call to an assisted living facility in Columbus.

Police were called late Tuesday after Weaver reportedly threw his 86-year-old father to the ground inside the facility following an argument.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Weaver visited the relative.

“We do not identify victims of crimes, but I can say that the suspect was there visiting his father when an argument started,” the chief said Wednesday afternoon. “The argument escalated to physical violence. We responded to the scene and made the arrest. We are here to protect all citizens, but senior adults and children have special places in my heart, and I am thankful we were notified to allow us to protect this victim.”

Police did not identify the assisted living facility since the suspect and victim were related, and no crime was committed to enter the facility.