Lucas County GOP nominee appointed to board of elections

Don Miller has been appointed to a four-year term on the Lucas County Board of Elections by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

He replaces David Karmol, a former state representative who was first appointed in 2017 and named to a full term in 2019.

At a meeting of the elections board on Monday, however, Mr. Karmol continued to serve as chairman because Mr. LaRose had not yet acted on Mr. Miller’s nomination. At the time, Mr. Miller threatened legal action over what he said was not a legal meeting but on Thursday he reversed course on that sentiment.

“I wanted a decision and I was not happy about the way things were being treated,” Mr. Miller said Thursday. “But I want to work with this board. I want to move on and get past this little hiccup.”

Mr. Miller has been active in Sylvania Township government and was nominated to the seat last month by the Lucas County Republican Party during a controversial meeting where several members were seemingly booted off the executive committee on short notice.

Several party members were turned away from attending the meeting including Mr. Karmol, who said he was removed from the executive committee without explanation and barred from attending the meeting when the vote for his potential next term took place.

“I don’t know what happened. You’ll have to talk to other people around town to explain that,” Mr. Karmol said Thursday.

During his tenure on the Lucas County Board of Elections, Mr. Karmol oversaw the hiring of “good solid people” while removing those who were “not contributing.”

He also helped to oversee office relocation efforts three times while overseeing successful elections during the pandemic with new and secure voting machines, he said.

“I’m proud of what I did in the last six years on the Lucas County Board of Elections,” he said.

Chris Joseph, chairman of the county Republicans, said Thursday that he was surprised the situation involving the executive committee meeting became contentious and said he harbors no ill will toward Mr. Karmol.

“Dave [Karmol] is a good guy. He wasn’t replaced. His term was up,” Mr. Joseph said. “A meeting was held, a vote was held, and Don Miller was confirmed by the committee.”

Mr. Joseph plans to shift his focus on moving the party forward.

“We will bring the party together because people will come together,” Mr. Joseph said. “Don Miller is an excellent candidate and he will do a good job.”