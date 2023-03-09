Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Wild beat Jets 4-2, move into tie with Stars atop Central

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dI8jZ_0lCbSjh400

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 46 saves and the Minnesota Wild extended their points streak to 11 games with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

The Wild are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games. Fleury has victories in his last four starts.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and assist, and Frederick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman and Mason Shaw also scored for the Wild (37-21-7). Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton each had two assists.

Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (36-26-3), who are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots.

The victory moves the Wild into a tie with the idle Dallas Stars atop the Central Division.

RED WINGS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 4:07 remaining and Detroit snapped a six-game skid with a win over Chicago.

Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 39 saves.

Taylor Raddysh scored twice and Joey Anderson also scored for Chicago. Alex Stalock stopped 15 shots.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Cale Makar scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Coyotes, 3-2
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeSmith stops 31 as Penguins power past Flyers, 5-1
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Letang scores in OT, Penguins beat Rangers 3-2
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Kuemper stops 17 shots, Capitals beat Islanders 5-1
Elmont, NY22 hours ago
Teammate reveals major Brittney Griner problem
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Quick posts first shutout with Knights, beats Hurricanes 4-0
Raleigh, NC23 hours ago
Kyrou scores hat trick as Blues beat Blue Jackets 5-2
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Lightning beat Blackhawks 3-1; Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Matt Duchene scores shootout winner, Predators top Kings 2-1
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, set record for fastest to 50 wins
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens
Newark, NJ23 hours ago
Bridges, Nets hold off late rally to beat Nuggets 122-120
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Magic beat Heat in overtime despite 38 points by Butler
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Bills sign Milano to 2-year extension in cap-saving move
Buffalo, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy