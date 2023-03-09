Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for Georgia decommit, 4-Star RB Tovani Mizell

More positive news continues to flow for the Oklahoma Sooners after a big weekend in Norman. Hosting a plethora of 2024 prospects over the last weekend, Oklahoma has received several recruiting predictions for several prospects.
Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and three-star running back Xavier Robinson have both been projected to the Oklahoma Sooners. And now, the Sooners could be on the verge of landing Tovani Mizell, a four-star running back out of Maryland.
Running backs coach DeMarco Murray has made a strong impression on the 2024 running back class. In addition to Mizell, in-state prospect Xavier Robinson, and four-star RB Caden Durham appear to be trending to the Sooners as well.
Mizell is a big runner at 6-0 and 190 pounds and runs with impressive strength and agility. He’s got the speed to be a big-play threat and the receiving prowess to split out wide and win in the passing game.
Tovani Mizell’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars Overall State Position
ESPN 4 101 3 16
Rivals 4 — 11 28
247Sports 4 214 4 15
247 Composite 4 224 8 18
On3 Recruiting 4 — 11 28
On3 Consensus 4 233 8 19
Vitals
Hometown Hyattsville, Md.
Projected Position Running Back
Height 6-0
Weight 195 lb
Recruitment
Offered on March 23, 2023
Unofficial visit on March 4, 2023
Decommitted from Georgia on March 8, 2023
Crystal Ball favoring Oklahoma on March 8, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Boston College
Cincinnati
Illinois
Indiana
Maryland
Pitt
UCF
Virginia Tech
