Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for Georgia decommit, 4-Star RB Tovani Mizell

More positive news continues to flow for the Oklahoma Sooners after a big weekend in Norman. Hosting a plethora of 2024 prospects over the last weekend, Oklahoma has received several recruiting predictions for several prospects.

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and three-star running back Xavier Robinson have both been projected to the Oklahoma Sooners. And now, the Sooners could be on the verge of landing Tovani Mizell, a four-star running back out of Maryland.

Mizell, who decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday evening, is a top 20 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports issued a crystal ball in favor of the Sooners less than an hour after Mizell withdrew his pledge to the Bulldogs.

Mizell was part of the contingent that descended on Norman over the weekend for a look at the Oklahoma Sooners football program. Something about his unofficial visit must have resonated deeply as days later, and he’s reconsidered his football future.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray has made a strong impression on the 2024 running back class. In addition to Mizell, in-state prospect Xavier Robinson, and four-star RB Caden Durham appear to be trending to the Sooners as well.

Mizell is a big runner at 6-0 and 190 pounds and runs with impressive strength and agility. He’s got the speed to be a big-play threat and the receiving prowess to split out wide and win in the passing game.

Tovani Mizell’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 101 3 16

Rivals 4 — 11 28

247Sports 4 214 4 15

247 Composite 4 224 8 18

On3 Recruiting 4 — 11 28

On3 Consensus 4 233 8 19

Vitals

Hometown Hyattsville, Md.

Projected Position Running Back

Height 6-0

Weight 195 lb

Recruitment

Offered on March 23, 2023

Unofficial visit on March 4, 2023

Decommitted from Georgia on March 8, 2023

Crystal Ball favoring Oklahoma on March 8, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Arizona

Boston College

Cincinnati

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Pitt

UCF

Virginia Tech

