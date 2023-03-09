Open in App
Todd McShay has Anton Harrison heading to the AFC North in post combine mock draft

By Bryant Crews,

2 days ago
With the 2023 NFL Scouting combine behind us, the football community continues to march toward the moment of truth: The 2023 NFL Draft. Last week served as an evaluation tool for so many draft hopefuls.

For one Sooner in particular, his performance at the combine helped solidify the likelihood he is off the board Thursday evening or very early on Friday evening as a top 50 pick. Anton Harrison has been mocked to several teams at the back end of the first round.

ESPN Draft insider Todd McShay seems to believe the same as sending Harrison to the Cincinnati Bengals in his first mock draft (ESPN+) following the combine.

The Bengals gave up 44 sacks in 2022, which tied for 20th in the NFL. They also ranked 30th in pass block win rate at a tick above 50%. As they get set to pay quarterback Joe Burrow on a big extension, they might want to do something about reducing the hits on him. Plus, La’el Collins is returning from a torn ACL, and Jonah Williams missed time during the playoffs with a dislocated kneecap, so depth is important. Harrison is tough to shake once he’s locked on in pass protection, and he allowed just two sacks over 34 games at Oklahoma (24 starts). – McShay, ESPN

Harrison’s best skill is his ability as a pass protector. Landing in Cincinnati with the opportunity to watch the blindside of one of the league’s best young quarterbacks in a really good offense would make for a great fit. They don’t have any long-term stability upfront, and Harrison has been healthy and productive in Norman.

Just a few spots below the Bengals sit the Kansas City Chiefs, who also could opt to draft Harrison if he falls to them due to their need for offensive tackle help to keep their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, upright.

In closing, Harrison has a market towards the end of the first round where it seems he has a high percentage chance of being selected.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

