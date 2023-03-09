Open in App
New York Post

‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 143: Daniel Jones Gets Major Payday to Stick With Giants Long-Term

By Jake Brown,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ezlm1_0lCbQESF00

Danny ($160 million) Dollars.

Daniel Jones just got paid big time: $40 million a year, $160 million over four years.

The Giants franchise QB is here to stay.

Giants fans were left on the edge of their seat into the final minutes of the deadline to get it done Tuesday.

Jones went out and had a career year and helped lead Big Blue to the playoffs.

The Giants also put the non-exclusive franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley for just over $10 million.

So Saquon is sticking around for now , but can still get a deal elsewhere that the Giants can match.

If he signs elsewhere, the Giants would receive two first-round picks.

There’s lots to react to on an emergency episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Brandon London and Paul Schwartz.

Blue Rush Podcast with Paul Schwartz & Brandon London:
  • DANNY DOLLARS: Good that they got their quarterback. Paul a bit surprised the Giants went to $40 million a year. This went right down to the deadline to get it done.
  • SAQUON TAG: Barkley is here for now. He can still negotiate with other teams and the Giants can match. If he plays on the tag, it’s just over $10 million for the 2023 season. Will the Giants get a deal done?
  • FREE AGENCY: They have around $20 million left in cap space for 2023. Who will they look to sign next week when free agency begins?
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9fuMTaiBLc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “ Blue Rush ,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Give “Blue Rush” a 5 star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and write a new review on Apple Podcasts.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting incident at Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Reality TV star Denise Russo dead at 44: ‘Most loving and loyal person’
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
The Jets are right to be excited by Aaron Rodgers, but just look at the competition
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers tells Brandon Marshall “It won’t be long” regarding his decision
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo’s ‘cranky’ back alters Yankees’ plans
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Memphis takes down Houston in AAC final for Selection Sunday stunner
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Nets overcome Nikola Jokic’s huge night to stun Nuggets in statement win
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Home plate umpire suspended after egregious game-ending strike call
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
Massive Details Emerge About Knicks’ Trade Plans
New York City, NY1 day ago
Shaq allegedly in hiding as lawyers fail to serve him over FTX lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA42 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy