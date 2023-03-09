‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 143: Daniel Jones Gets Major Payday to Stick With Giants Long-Term

If he signs elsewhere, the Giants would receive two first-round picks.
There’s lots to react to on an emergency episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Brandon London and Paul Schwartz.
DANNY DOLLARS: Good that they got their quarterback. Paul a bit surprised the Giants went to $40 million a year. This went right down to the deadline to get it done.
SAQUON TAG: Barkley is here for now. He can still negotiate with other teams and the Giants can match. If he plays on the tag, it’s just over $10 million for the 2023 season. Will the Giants get a deal done?
FREE AGENCY: They have around $20 million left in cap space for 2023. Who will they look to sign next week when free agency begins?
