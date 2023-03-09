Firefighters trying to extinguish mobile home fire in McCammon

MCCAMMON — Firefighters from multiple local fire departments are battling a mobile home fire in McCammon.

The blaze at the mobile home in the 1300 block of Center Street was reported by a passerby around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

As of 9 p.m. firefighters from the McCammon, Arimo, Inkom and Lava Hot Springs fire departments were still trying to extinguish the flames.

The mobile home was unoccupied when the fire occurred and no injuries have been reported, authorities said.

Center Street has been shut down by Bannock County sheriff's deputies because of the fire.

The mobile home has suffered heavy damage from the fire and multiple vehicles parked nearby might have also suffered damage from the blaze.

But the flames have not spread to any adjacent homes in the neighborhood.

Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.

Smoke from the blaze is visible in the nighttime sky from three miles away.

