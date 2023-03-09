Mavs' Luka Doncic to Undergo MRI; Speaks on Quad Injury: 'It's Not Good'

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic left the team's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans early due to a quad injury he's continued to deal with.

NEW ORLEANS — During the Dallas Mavericks ' 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Luka Doncic left the game early due to a quad injury he's dealt with as of late.

In 28 minutes of action, Doncic finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and eight assists, but shot 4-14 from the floor and 1-5 from 3-point range. He has continued to be limited in his movement, whether when lifting off on his jump shot, or attempting to defend.

"We all can see that he's not moving well — shooting, defense — it's affecting everything," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said of his injury. "He's trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave there. Hopefully, it's not something serious. We have a couple days here before we play Memphis. Hopefully, he's back soon."

Doncic spoke to reporters before the Mavs departed from Smoothie King Center. When asked about the injury, Doncic stated: "It's not good."

In terms of impact on performance, Doncic explained that it's hard to push off on the leg and that it's weaker overall. He recently expressed the same after the Mavs' loss to the Phoenix Suns when the injury was first mentioned.

"Most just getting with no running," Doncic said. "I can feel it, but mostly probably on the jump shots. So pushing off is very hard for me."

It's a different type of injury than what Doncic has dealt with in previous instances in his basketball career. He revealed that he first felt the injury the day after playing in the Mavs' second game following the NBA All-Star Break, but it wasn't caused from withstanding contact.

"I just woke up the next day and it was hurting you, but I didn't get hit and I obviously don't think so, but I don't know," Doncic said.

In terms of an injury management plan, Doncic will undergo an MRI on Thursday, and will go through physical therapy to maintain it.

"Tomorrow we're gonna do MRI." Doncic said. "We'll see if everything is fine."

The Mavs have two days off until they return to action. Their next game will be against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

