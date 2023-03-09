Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Josh DuBoseTravis SchleppCarlos SaucedoMary Beth McDadeSamantha Cortese,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS67e_0lCbKQ1700

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCbKQ1700
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCbKQ1700
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCbKQ1700
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Marathon standoff underway after shootout between deputies, barricaded suspect
Valinda, CA1 day ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Suspect on the run after stabbing, killing 17-year-old outside California restaurant: police
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Police: Woman shot in attempted carjacking outside Westfield Wheaton mall
Wheaton, MD1 day ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
She asked the police to help her husband. They killed him instead
Los Angeles, CA26 days ago
Jury Awards Black Mother and Daughters $8.5M After Being Handcuffed by Cops at Starbucks
Castro Valley, CA4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
$1 million in stolen merchandise found at Bay Area home, police say
Oakland, CA23 days ago
More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested
Moscow, ID10 days ago
Nine-year-old victim identified in Florida shootings that also killed TV news reporter covering prior homicide
Orlando, FL17 days ago
Prison Fate Of Robert F. Kennedy's Assassin 'Tore Family Apart' Before 78-Year-Old Inmate's Parole Was Denied
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Tense interrogation video from Kristin Smart murder trial released showing killer Paul Flores playing down huge red flag
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago
Arrests made in Louisiana mass shooting that wounded 12
Baton Rouge, LA28 days ago
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $26 Million L.A. Mansion Amid Lawsuit Over Winnings
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Suicide victim found with AR-15 inside Las Vegas casino bathroom
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy