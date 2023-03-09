USC football: Notes and observations from Trojans' first padded spring practice

The Trojans held their first padded spring football practice on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES — USC held its first padded spring football practice on Wednesday. Here's what we learned.

GENERAL PRACTICE NOTES

- The second USC running back Raleek Brown finished crossing McClintock Street and ran onto Howard Jones/Brian Kennedy Fields he yelled out in excitement. It was clear he was very happy to be at practice.

- University of Florida transfer Michael Tarquin, who played right tackle for the Gators last season, lined up at left tackle during the portion of practice media members could watch.

- Cornerback Jacobe Covington has added muscle and it shows. During a press conference on Tuesday, Lincoln Riley said of Covington: "He continues to take huge strides and build on the momentum that he had at the end of the season. He's had a phenomenal offseason."

- Arizona cornerback transfer Christian Roland-Wallace was in attendance, but did not participate in the portion of practice media members could watch.

- Tuli Tuipulotu was at practice after participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

- Newly hired defensive analyst Bookie Radley Hiles, who's from Southern California and played defensive back under Riley at Oklahoma, was very involved with coaching USC's defensive backs.

- Birmingham (Lake Balboa, Calif.) athlete Peyton Waters, a 3-star prospect, was watching USC's practice with his family. He received a USC offer last month.

THEY SAID IT

Linebacker Mason Cobb on why he transferred from Oklahoma State:

"[Transferring] really was all about preparing myself for the next level. I feel like at the spot I was at, I wasn't getting pushed. But here, the first few weeks I've been here, we're combine training, doing stuff that gets you ready for what I want to do in the next years."

Cobb went on to say that his transfer recruitment came down to Texas A&M and USC.

Quarterback Caleb Williams on his goals:

"I actually just set my goals today. My self goals that I want to accomplish and then also team goals and also goals down the line. That's been my home screen and I do that every year. It helps me get an idea of where I want to be at. Every year is going to be better. I want to be better than I was last year. There were things that I could've done better last year that I'm trying to do now. There's a lot more that I know. I just want to be the best."

Williams on teaching freshman QB Malachi Nelson:

"So far it's been a little different with trying to help him out. I normally stand right behind him just in case he needs some help or anything like that...Today Coach Riley, I was on the sideline and Malachi went out there, he was like are you going to go help him? I'd just kinda forgotten. Last year and the past couple years I haven't had to do that. It's a new role for me, which is awesome, and it's something I'm taking on full steam."

Defensive lineman Jack Sullivan on why he chose to transfer to USC from Purdue:

"The atmosphere here. The coaches and the culture. Coming here and having the opportunity to compete for a national championship with the Heisman Trophy winner. Coach Nua is one of the best coaches in the game so he sold me on what he could develop in my game. Things like that, I see that and that's huge for coming here for one year."

USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons on Arizona transfer Dorian Singer:

"The things that he's done so far in camp have been really impressive."

Simmons on freshman wideout Zachariah Branch:

"That dude from a talent standpoint is special...He's not just a talented kid, he's a confident kid. His confidence is driven by the fact that he works his butt off...Some of the things that he can do athletically are just incredible."

Simmons on freshman receiver Makai Lemon:

"Makai is one of those kids that's a lot faster than what you initially think. Makai's just one of those tough, hard-nosed, old-fashioned football players. He's one of those dudes that ain't going to mind doing any of the dirty work."

USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons on what receiver Brenden Rice learned last year"

"The room helped him a lot last year. It was the first time that he had been in a situation where, you can't just be a gifted guy and on game day expect to have certain results. He did, to his credit, learn that you have to come out here and you have to do it in practice every day. After stacking so many days together, it just became who he was as a person and a habit."

Offensive lineman Michael Tarquin on why he chose to transfer to USC from Florida:

"I think USC you just say the name and it speaks for itself. It's a very historic program, lots of great teams, national championships. Lincoln Riley, just getting here, it's a great coaching staff. They're trending upwards. A lot of great things are happening. There's a chance to win a national championship. I really wanted to be a part of it."

Tarquin on playing left tackle:

"Right now, that's where they put me. Wherever they want me to play, I'm going to do everything I can to do it at the highest level possible."

Offensive lineman Justin Dedich on freshman running back A'Marion Peterson:

"AP is a hard runner and he gives a lot of effort. You want to see that as a freshman because they're going to make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes, but it's their effort and level of pushing through that is important and it's cool to see that."

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson on Jonah Monheim:

"Jonah is going to work at right tackle, right guard and center. He's going to be on the right side and he's also going to snap the ball in a few practices too. We're just trying to prepare guys to get all of the reps in any scenario we can be in after injuries."

Offensive lineman Jonah Monheim on freshman Elijah Paige:

"I can't say enough good things. From the start, he's worked as hard as he can work. He's done everything that we've asked him to do, everything the coaches have asked him to do. The talent is there, the frames there, all of that. He's a smart kid. He's working really hard. The sky's the limit."