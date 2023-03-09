Watch: Caleb Williams addresses media at USC football's first padded spring practice

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his junior season

LOS ANGELES — Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams addressed reporters after USC's first spring padded practice on Wednesday.

Watch the full press conference video above.

Here's a little bit of what Williams had to say:

On his goals:

"I actually just set my goals today. My self goals that I want to accomplish and then also team goals and also goals down the line. That's been my home screen and I do that every year. It helps me get an idea of where I want to be at. Every year is going to be better. I want to be better than I was last year. There were things that I could've done better last year that I'm trying to do now. There's a lot more that I know. I just want to be the best."

On teaching freshman QB Malachi Nelson:

"So far it's been a little different with trying to help him out. I normally stand right behind him just in case he needs some help or anything like that...Today Coach Riley, I was on the sideline and Malachi went out there, he was like are you going to go help him? I'd just kinda forgotten. Last year and the past couple years I haven't had to do that. It's a new role for me, which is awesome, and it's something I'm taking on full steam."