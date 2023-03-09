Open in App
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local nonprofit aims to change the city's narrative by helping Baltimore's youth tell their stories

By Jessica Albert,

3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Since the beginning of the year, several young people have become victims of violence. Now, one local nonprofit organization is trying to change the narrative surrounding the city's youth by working with a group of them.

The organization helped the youth to publish a book telling the story of their lives.

It hosted a book launch Wednesday night.

Remember Our Names is the title of a book written by members of the Perkins Youth Council, a group of kids ages 12 to 18 who used to live in Perkins Homes, a public housing complex in Baltimore.

Each kid wrote an essay in the book, sharing their story about who they are and who they want to become one day.

Jarral Hutchinson wrote about building a legacy of wealth.

"It means that I had a voice," Hutchinson said. "It means that I could speak out. I had an opportunity to change something."

His twin sister, Julissa, wrote about attending college abroad after graduating high school.

She says she loved hearing what her peers dream of doing when they got older.

"I'm glad that they have stuff they want to do and it's positive things," Julissa said.

Nonprofit Urban Strategies Baltimore started the youth council last February for Black History Month.

"(We) want to dispel the myth of Baltimore City youth and what they're doing as it relates to a negative aspect," Urban Strategies Baltimore Assistant Project Manager Anita Donaldson said.

The book project was a way for the group to commemorate one year of working together, and working together is something they say is important now more than ever as the city deals with a spike of gun violence against young people.

"We want to be able to share and shine the light on another story that says there are other youth that are doing positive things in Baltimore," Donaldson said.

The books are for sale. Proceeds will go toward taking the kids on college visit this summer.

For more information: https://urbanstrategiesinc.org/baltimore/

