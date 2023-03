The 26-year-old blocking specialist will return to Chicago on a two-year deal.

The Chicago Bears and fullback Khari Blasingame have reached an agreement on a contract extension. According to his agency , the deal is for two years.

The Bears initially signed Blasingame to a one-year, $965K deal in March 2022. He proved to be an integral part of Chicago's success in the running game last season.

As the lead blocker in front of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, Blasingame helped open up lanes by picking up defensive linemen at the line of scrimmage and/or linebackers at the second level.

He did not log any rushing or receiving stats in 16 games last season, but his value came as a blocker. Blasingame logged six starts for the Bears in 2022, and they clearly liked what they saw as he will be staying in Chicago for two more seasons.

