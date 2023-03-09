Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Biden to highlight nuclear submarine deal with UK, Australia leaders in San Diego

By Alex Gangitano,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrC0U_0lCbEQ5X00

President Biden will travel to San Diego on Monday to highlight the nuclear submarine deal with UK, Australia, alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The three leaders plan to engage in talks about  AUKUS, which deals with security in the Asia Pacific and Australia obtaining the nuclear-powered submarines under the agreement.

Biden on Tuesday will then travel to Monterey Park for remarks on gun violence and later travel to Las Vegas. The next day, in Las Vegas, he will discuss his plan to lower the price of prescription drugs.

Albanese said earlier on Wednesday that he planned to meet with Biden, saying there would be further announcements about the plans.

Biden’s trip to California comes as he faces a steady stream of criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not visiting East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the train derailment last month. He will travel to Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday to unveil his budget.

When the security pact AUKUS was made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia in September 2021, it caused a rift between the U.S. and France. France had been seeking its own multibillion-dollar defense agreement with Australia for submarines.

France said it was caught flat-footed by the new deal and the country temporarily recalled its ambassador to the U.S.

Biden at the time acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” and he worked to repair his relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Altoona shooting sends one to hospital, APD investigating
Altoona, PA2 hours ago
GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store firearms at offices
Washington, DC1 day ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Edey’s 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten
West Lafayette, IN1 hour ago
Elk County man charged for supplying drugs in overdose death, police say
Saint Marys, PA2 days ago
Is Will Smith invited to the 2023 Oscars?
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Penn State returns to NCCA Tournament as 10 seed, play Texas A&M in first round
State College, PA1 hour ago
Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Residents in Johnstown housing complex asked to move out within 30 days
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
Wrongful termination complaint filed against UPMC Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Here’s how you can celebrate Pennsylvania’s birthday
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy