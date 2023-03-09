Open in App
Montecito, CA
See more from this location?
Noozhawk

County Supervisors Appoint Sandy Stahl to Montecito Planning Commission

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor,

2 days ago
Montecito resident Sandy Stahl was appointed to the community’s Planning Commission last week to replace Susan Keller, who was recently removed by the Santa Barbara...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Agrees to Accept Solomon Hills Project Application
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Goleta City Council Approves 332-Unit Heritage Ridge Apartment Project
Goleta, CA2 days ago
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Project Exceeds Height Limit and Needs Environmental Review, City Says
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rotary Club Honors Dos Pueblos High Teacher Douglas Caines
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Lompoc Councilwoman Gilda Cordova Denies Allegations That She Lives Outside City Limits
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center Partially Closed for Maintenance
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara City College Holding Public Forums for 3 Superintendent Finalists
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
State Rte. 217 Bridge Replacement in Goleta to Cause Traffic Delays
Goleta, CA22 hours ago
Junior League of Santa Barbara to Host 85th Annual Rummage Sale
Santa Barbara, CA13 hours ago
Phil Franklin Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara Eastside Home Damaged in Structure Fire
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Registration Free for TOTAL Teen Leadership Conference
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Santa Maria Offers Residents Tips to Help Weather Next Big Rainstorm
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
City of Solvang Falls Victim to Phishing Scam, Loses $538,000
Solvang, CA1 day ago
526 Camino De La Aldea, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Michael Towbes Library Plaza Opening This Fall at Main Library
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Grace Fisher Foundation’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Gives People of All Abilities a Place to Connect
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Todd Shea: Vintage Motoring in Santa Barbara a Classic Way to Get Around
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Presents 10 Short Pieces About Our Environment
Santa Barbara, CA18 hours ago
Get a Taste of Life Back in the Day at Lomoc’s La Purisima Mission
Lompoc, CA22 hours ago
San Marcos High Band Boosters Benefit Features Mezcal Martini
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Goleta Valley South Little League Draws Big Turnout for Opening Day
Goleta, CA19 hours ago
San Marcos Beats Santa Barbara in First Rivalry Match on Beach
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Boys Golf: San Marcos Beats Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca Win
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy