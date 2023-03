Benzinga

Bitcoin Offshoot Creator Craig Wright Attacks Ripple CEO: 'Criminals Claim Crime Will Suffer' By Mehab Qureshi, 3 days ago

By Mehab Qureshi, 3 days ago

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has launched a scathing attack on Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). What Happened: Wright on ...