Terry Rozier Roasts Fan For Getting Upset At A Failed Parlay: "I'll Smack Tf Out Of You"

Terry Rozier wasn't happy about a fan DMing him aggressively over a blown parlay.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sports betting seems to become more popular every day, with fans trying to hit on low-risk high-reward bets by making complicated parlays that can be ruined with one missed bet.

A fan presumably lost a big parlay because of a Terry Rozier performance. The fan decided to let Rozier know through Instagram, which didn't end up well.

Many players have been subjected to online hate after causing a blown parlay. Rozier clearly wasn't going to allow a random person to speak to him disrespectfully and let the guy know to not take that tone with the Hornets' guard.

Charlotte Hornets Show Troublesome Regression

In the first 2 seasons with LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets looked like playoff threats and even played in the play-in tournament. However, this season has been a complete tankathon for the Hornets after one of the worst offseasons in NBA history .

LaMelo Ball's injury troubles began in the offseason and have ruined this year for the young star, who was ruled out of the rest of the campaign after playing just 36 games this season.

Rozier is having a strong season individually, averaging 21.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. The star was linked in some trades over the winter but will be wearing a Hornets jersey till at least the end of the season. He has 3 years left on his contract, so Charlotte will not be in any rush to move the scoring guard that could be useful for a playoff push in future seasons.

The prize has always been Victor Wembanyama to create one of the most dynamic duos in league history with Ball and Wemby. However, the Hornets have a lot to figure out before they can be a good team in the East, with the futures of players like Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington weighing heavy.

