Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Terry Rozier Roasts Fan For Getting Upset At A Failed Parlay: "I'll Smack Tf Out Of You"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfjG1_0lCbAgP700

Terry Rozier wasn't happy about a fan DMing him aggressively over a blown parlay.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sports betting seems to become more popular every day, with fans trying to hit on low-risk high-reward bets by making complicated parlays that can be ruined with one missed bet.

A fan presumably lost a big parlay because of a Terry Rozier performance. The fan decided to let Rozier know through Instagram, which didn't end up well.

Many players have been subjected to online hate after causing a blown parlay. Rozier clearly wasn't going to allow a random person to speak to him disrespectfully and let the guy know to not take that tone with the Hornets' guard.

Charlotte Hornets Show Troublesome Regression

In the first 2 seasons with LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets looked like playoff threats and even played in the play-in tournament. However, this season has been a complete tankathon for the Hornets after one of the worst offseasons in NBA history .

LaMelo Ball's injury troubles began in the offseason and have ruined this year for the young star, who was ruled out of the rest of the campaign after playing just 36 games this season.

Rozier is having a strong season individually, averaging 21.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. The star was linked in some trades over the winter but will be wearing a Hornets jersey till at least the end of the season. He has 3 years left on his contract, so Charlotte will not be in any rush to move the scoring guard that could be useful for a playoff push in future seasons.

The prize has always been Victor Wembanyama to create one of the most dynamic duos in league history with Ball and Wemby. However, the Hornets have a lot to figure out before they can be a good team in the East, with the futures of players like Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington weighing heavy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR2 days ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Black Trans Woman Shot to Death, Found in Burning Building in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI11 days ago
Kyrie Irving Responds To Dillon Brooks Trash-Talking Him: "There's A Maturity That We've Got To Have..."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Russell Westbrook Jokes About Kawhi Leonard: "He Don't Gotta Talk... I Talk Enough For Everybody."
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Warns Kyrie Irving Ahead Of Mavericks Game: "I Want To See What He’s All About."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Trae Young's Hilarious Reaction To Technical Foul After Marcus Smart Altercation: "I'm Not Going To Fred VanVleet These People..."
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Charles Barkley's Outrageous Comment On Victor Wembanyama: "He Won't Have To Worry About Being Skinny In San Antonio.”
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Danny Green Made A Very Cloudy Comment About Ja Morant's Maturity: "He Likes To Party Sometimes."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN2 days ago
LeBron James Is Proud Of The Lakers After Third Straight Win: "I Love This Team!"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jason Kidd Explains Why He Has Reduced Christian Wood's Minutes
Dallas, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy