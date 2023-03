fox47.com

Badgers' Big Ten tournament run ends in loss to Buckeyes By Logan Reigstad, Andrew Bandstra, Zach Hanley, 3 days ago

By Logan Reigstad, Andrew Bandstra, Zach Hanley, 3 days ago

CHICAGO -- The Wisconsin Badgers' Big Ten tournament run came to a quick end Wednesday at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes ...