State C girls: Manhattan Christian wins late; Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges win big By MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com, 2 days ago

BILLINGS — Bella Triemstra’s short shot touched as much rim as it could before finally dropping in... ...