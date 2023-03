KTVZ

Bend’s Holm Made Toffee Co. takes trifecta of awards at the Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland By KTVZ News Team, 2 days ago

By KTVZ News Team, 2 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Holm Made Toffee Co. proved to be a triple threat at the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival over the weekend in ...