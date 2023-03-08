Sparta Township Council Discusses $2.2 Million Salt Shed Again

SPARTA, NJ – The township council took the first step in approving a new $2.2 million salt shed. In its second introduction, the ordinance 23-04 received a unanimous vote.The first time the ordinance was introduced it did not receive enough votes to pass.

Councilman Dean Blumetti said he expected the council members would receive answers to their questions about the proposed structure and its price tag “before we get to the actual hearing.”

“At the next meeting for the hearing I would like to see some answers to questions, some cost estimates for possible other size salt sheds and a little bit more data in advance of that hearing, so we can have a vibrant discussion,” Blumetti said.

He said public safety is a priority and he appreciated, trusted and liked Department of Public Works Director Jim Zepp.

“We also have an obligation to understand the rationale and the assumptions and the business case for any and all investments that we’re going to use residents’ tax dollars for, especially at this scale,” Blumetti said, laying out his concerns for the environmental impact of chloride.

Councilman Josh Hertzberg said, “A lot of the departments think about trying to create revenue to pay for their expenses themselves and that was the idea behind that size.”

Hertzberg said the though was to sell salt to other towns. Blumetti said if that was the model they were going to pursue the council members should all agree on it and he would like to see commitments from other towns.

“If we’re going to get into that business model we should do that on purpose,” Blumetti said.

Councilwoman Christine Quinn said, “Jim Zepp knows the landscape and we have had relatively mild winters…I think Jim Zepp is in a better position to give an analysis of salt needs."

“We have had years where could not find salt. We couldn’t get it and even if we got it we couldn’t store it anywhere, we didn’t have anywhere to go,” Quinn said encouraging that the township be “as self-sufficient and independent as possible.”

“Taking our landscape, taking our elevation, taking our proximity to Pennsylvania and New York and that weather system that comes through, I just would like to hear more facts from Jim,” Quinn said. “He knows. He’s been here for decades."

Quinn said she did not want to rely on data from recent mild winters.

Blumetti said Zepp indicated average salt use is 4000 to 4500 tons a year. He said the two topics he was interested in hearing more about is the size and cost of the salt shed and “closely woven into that what is the forecast for our future salt need.”

Initially the bond ordinance did not have enough votes to pass. Subsequently, Jim Zepp of Sparta Department of Public Works addressed the township council members to explain the need for the new facility.

Zepp said he and his staff would do as much of the work as they could "in-house." He said the majority of the $2.2 million price tag would be from the cost of labor. Any project that incurs expenditure over $16,000 threshold requires the township to pay prevailing wage, Deputy Mayor Neill Clark explained.

The existing salt shed can accommodate 1500 tons of salt. The new facility will accommodate 10,000 tons of salt Zepp said. He said the most salt used in recent history was a stormy winter that required 7500 tons of salt.

“I don’t want the public to get the wrong idea that it’s a $2.4 million salt holder,” Quinn said because Zepp indicated there would be a “side shed” which Zepp called a “lean to” that could store equipment.

Blumetti said possibly they could scale back the size of the shed and use some funds for new technology and “be a role model for the area.”

“I see you want us to do all these different practices but those are not without cost,” Clark said. “That’s fine but the issue will be; one- what’s the cost and two- will it lead to a diminution in our usage of the salt.”

Clark said this is “just the top end number,” they are discussing with the ordinance.

“I guarantee you knowing Jim Zepp and the talent in that DPW group they will do every single thing possible to maximize every single dime that’s given and to do his very best to come in under budget and above expectations.”

Mayor Dan Chiariello said he would like to “see different size options quoted.”

Interim township manager and Sparta CFO Grant Rome said if they decided to go with a smaller size “any amount of the ordinance can be canceled and taken off the roles of debt.”

Hertzberg said his “assumption is that once the crews are there and the equipment and crews are there you don’t see much savings by shrinking it.”

Chiariello said he wanted to see if other options become available in the future the building can be divided or repurposed.

Rome discussed the opportunity to store salt could allow the township to take advantage of a time when salt is less expensive. “It doesn’t go bad,” he said.

The ordinance needs to have a hearing and second vote before it is approved. The residents have the opportunity to discuss the facility during the hearing.

The next township council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. The agenda has not yet been posted.




























