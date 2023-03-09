Open in App
Newark, NJ
Pillar College to Launch Online Master’s Degree Program in Spanish

By Pillar College,

2 days ago

NEWARK, NJ - Pillar College, New Jersey’s accredited Christ-centered college that prioritizes under-resourced communities, announces a Spanish-language Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership (MAML) degree program beginning Spring 2023. Open to students across the United States, this new online program is exclusive to Pillar College and one of only a handful of U.S. higher degrees to be offered in Spanish. The first cohort begins in March 2023, and it has already caught the attention of students from Puerto Rico.

“We are very excited to meet the needs of Spanish-speaking students who are called to pursue a higher degree in ministry leadership and to be able to better serve them so that they in turn can serve their communities,” says Dr. Brian Rawls, Director of the M.A.M.L Program.

Details about the new online Spanish-language MAML degree program at Pillar College include:

48-credit, cohort-based online program designed to produce academically, ethically and spiritually competent professional ministry leaders who are inspirational, motivational, and theologically sound
Program can be completed in under two years – or under one year for graduates of Pillar’s undergraduate program

Pillar College is known for its robust offering of undergraduate and graduate programs, including NJ's top accelerated degree programs and the unique associates degree, Programa BLEND (Bi-Lingual Entry Degree). The addition of a Spanish-language MAML degree fills a much-needed gap for the Spanish-speaking community, who make up almost 20% of the U.S. population. Taught by leading educators, Pillar’s career-building curriculum and commitment to Christian faith is designed to give students the tools they need to succeed in all aspects of their lives.

“The M.A. in Ministry Leadership Program is a unique program, as it combines organizational leadership and church ministries. If you are seeking to hone your leadership skills, this is the degree program for you. Offering the program in Spanish can address a great need for potential students who are often overlooked,” says Rev. Joseph Andino, D.Min., Director of External Recruitment Relations, and former Director of the BLEND program (Pillar’s undergraduate bi-lingual entry degree program).

To learn more about this national online program or to apply for the March 2023 cohort, please visit Pillar.edu. Pillar College: Your #1 choice for a Christ-centered accredited higher education.

About Pillar College

Pillar College is a comprehensive institution of higher learning, providing a Christ-centered education. Pillar College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), licensed by the New Jersey Commission on Higher Education, and is a member of the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE). Pillar College offers Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and Master’s Degree programs. Pillar College educates, inspires and equips students for excellent scholarship, service and leadership. Rooted in and committed to Christian faith and love, Pillar College fosters intellectual, spiritual and social development among its diverse student population. Pillar College has locations in Newark, Paterson, Plainfield, Jersey City and Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Founded in 1908.  For more information about Pillar College, visit https://pillar.edu

