Fair Lawn's Recycling Coordinator is Using Artificial Intelligence to Grab Real Attention

FAIR LAWN, NJ - It's hard to capture peoples' attention these days.

That's why Ron Lottermann, the borough's recycling coordinator, has always been trying to figure out ways to grab residents' attention.

He wanted people to see his notices. He wanted people to recycle, know about days when the county was offering special recycling events, learn about new recycling rules, etc.

That's when he started tinkering with AI or artificial intelligence.

There's probably not an industry it hasn't touched. AI can write emails, post to your social media accounts, write term papers and even produce art.

That's where Lottermann, who has no background in art, decided he could use it.

"Clip art was getting old," he said. "I started working with MidJourney. I'm lucky I work in an environment where I'm allowed to experiment with it."

Lottermann's email notices went from looking mundane to noticeably cool and interesting.

"The notices always got the job done, but now, well now they're just more interesting," he said.

And if they're more interesting, maybe more people will become interesting in those recycling efforts.











