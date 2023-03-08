Open in App
Mercer County, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Prosecutor Warns of Tax Scam Letters

By TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville Staff,

4 days ago

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri urged the public to beware of a scam in the mailbox in which phony letters are luring people into believing they have delinquent taxes.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these letters pretend to be from a fictitious Tax Assessment Securities division of Mercer County. The letter tried to lead recipients to believe they need to pay a fake tax debt.

However, this is not an official notice from the Mercer County Board of Taxation.

The fraudulent notice has a bold heading claiming the notice is a distraint warrant and a toll-free number listed on the letter while posing as a legitimate piece of communication.

Further, the letters attempt to scare residents to respond by stating it is a final judgmental notice and that the recipient must call within 15 days of receiving the letter to avoid enforcement and additional penalties, fees or interest.

Onofri said that Mercer County residents should not take any action or call the number listed on the notice.

Area property owners with questions can contact the Mercer County Board of Taxation at (609) 989-6704, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email botinquiry@mercercounty.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsQ12_0lCb5Pus00

