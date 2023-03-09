Open in App
Sparta Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Careless Car Driver Cut Off Truck, Causing Accident on Glen Road

By Jennifer Dericks,

3 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The truck that overturned on Glen Road on Tuesday afternoon, had been cut off by a driver coming out of Milton Road right in front of him, according to police.

“The [truck] driver took evasive action to avoid a collision,” Sparta Police Officer Frank Schomp said.

The tanker truck contained propane but “there was zero cargo spillage,” police said.  Nothing leaked from the truck.

The driver had a “minor injury- a cut on his forehead” and did not require medical attention, according to police.

The accident occurred early in the afternoon and caused a section of Glen Road between Boulder Ridge Crossing and Angelo Drive to be closed until approximately 10 p.m.  Police said they took their time to carefully move the tanker so as not to pierce the tank.

K & A towing had removed the truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpbeN_0lCb5NOe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFytY_0lCb5NOe00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Springfield Police Report Multiple Burglaries to Vehicles Since Wednesday
Springfield Township, NJ1 day ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago
Mount Laurel Police Detail Recent Arrests, Investigations
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Suitland Trio Busted With Multiple Guns Inside Stolen Vehicle
Suitland, MD2 days ago
Eating disorder unit in NJ hospital renovated, expanded
New York City, NY2 days ago
South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo Shares Promotions, Fundraisers, Use of Force Report & More
South Orange, NJ2 days ago
N.J. police officer admits he coerced women for relationships while on duty
Vernon Township, NJ2 days ago
Suspended Vernon police officer to be sentenced
Vernon Township, NJ2 days ago
Police: Ulster man arrested following domestic dispute
Ulster, NY5 days ago
First Jersey Cash 5 Green Ball Ticket Wins $50K; Sold at Piscataway’s River Road Quick Chek
Piscataway Township, NJ1 day ago
CBA student athlete reported missing in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Township, NJ22 hours ago
TAPinto Mount Laurel's Weekly Recap
Mount Laurel, NJ12 hours ago
STORM WATCH: Strong coastal storm to bring rain, snow and wind to New Jersey
Passaic, NJ8 hours ago
Hanover Township Recreation Hosting First Aid for Pets Event
Hanover, NJ2 hours ago
Raritan Borough Among Towns Receiving Violation Notice Regarding LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licenses
Raritan, NJ3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ2 days ago
NJ city plans to fine stores for customers abandoning shopping carts
Vineland, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy