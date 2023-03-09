Sparta Police: Careless Car Driver Cut Off Truck, Causing Accident on Glen Road

SPARTA, NJ – The truck that overturned on Glen Road on Tuesday afternoon, had been cut off by a driver coming out of Milton Road right in front of him, according to police.

“The [truck] driver took evasive action to avoid a collision,” Sparta Police Officer Frank Schomp said.

The tanker truck contained propane but “there was zero cargo spillage,” police said. Nothing leaked from the truck.

The driver had a “minor injury- a cut on his forehead” and did not require medical attention, according to police.

The accident occurred early in the afternoon and caused a section of Glen Road between Boulder Ridge Crossing and Angelo Drive to be closed until approximately 10 p.m. Police said they took their time to carefully move the tanker so as not to pierce the tank.

K & A towing had removed the truck.







