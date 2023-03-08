Open in App
Luzerne County, PA
See more from this location?
Times Leader

Three Luzerne County magisterial offices will have primary competitions

By Jennifer Learn-Andes,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN6Oi_0lCb5Iz100
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Three incumbent Luzerne County magisterial district judges face competition in the May 16 primary election, according to nomination petitions filed by Tuesday’s deadline.

All magisterial candidates cross-file, which means they will appear on both Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary and can secure one or both party nominations to advance to the November general election.

The annual salary of magisterial district judges is currently $106,254, and they are elected to six-year terms.

Those with competition, according to the petition paperwork:

• District 11-3-03, based in Butler Township

There are four contenders: incumbent Daniel O’Donnell, Tony Martine, Lorine A. Ogurkis and Wister Yuhas.

O’Donnell, a Republican from Butler Township, has served as district judge since 2000.

Martine, of Sugarloaf Township, is a Republican and a Butler Township police officer.

Ogurkis, of Conyngham, is a Republican and attorney at her practice in Hazleton, Ogurkis Law.

Yuhas, of Sugarloaf Township, is a Democrat and owner and president of Tri-State Security Solutions in Hazle Township.

• District 11-3-01, which is based in Shickshinny

Incumbent Matthew C. Christopher will be running against Carol A. Davenport.

Christopher, a Democrat from Nescopeck, has served as district judge for the past five years.

Davenport, a Republican from Salem Township, is a school police officer and also a Sugarloaf Township police officer.

• District 11-1-05, which is based in Kingston

Incumbent Jim Haggerty will be running against Charles “Chaz” Balogh.

Haggerty, a Republican from Kingston, was elected judge in 2017, is an attorney and served as Kingston’s mayor for 20 years.

Balogh, a Democrat from Kingston, works as a county detective.

No challenge

In District 11-2-03, which is based in Hanover Township, Kyle Halesey is running for district judge unopposed.

His father, Joseph A. Halesey, has served as magisterial judge in the district for 32 years and is not seeking another term.

A Republican and Hanover Township resident, Kyle Halesey is a nuclear security officer.

Six incumbents are seeking another term with no opposition, according to the petitions.

These incumbents:

• District 11-1-06 based in Forty Fort — David Barilla, a Democrat from Swoyersville

• District 11-1-01 based in Wilkes-Barre —Rick Cronauer, a Democrat from Wilkes-Barre

• District 11-3-02 based in Nanticoke — Donald L. Whittaker, a Democrat from Newport Township

• District 11-3-06 based on Mountain Top — Ferris P. Webby, a Democrat from Wapwallopen

• District 11-3-04 based in Hazle Township — James M. Dixon, a Republican from Hazle Township

• District 11-3-09 based in Trucksville — Brian J. Tupper, a Republican from Kingston Township

A list of all candidates is posted on the election section at luzernecounty.org.

As part of ballot proofing, candidates are urged to review this list and immediately contact the election bureau if they have questions or corrections by emailing [email protected]

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilkes-barre, PA newsLocal Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-Barre rapist dies in state prison
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
Restaurant employee charged with molesting female co-worker
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittston: Pittston Fire Department will remember fallen firefighters
Pittston, PA21 hours ago
Berwick man sentenced for aggravated identity theft
Berwick, PA22 hours ago
DA threatens criminal charges if ousted councilman in Pa. city doesn’t drop candidacy
Shamokin, PA1 day ago
Council shoots down development near lake in Carbon County
Jim Thorpe, PA2 days ago
Hanover Twp. man accused of stalking and harassment
Hanover Township, PA1 day ago
The City of Scranton celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Look Back: Kingston fireman saved 11-year-old boy in 1944
Kingston, PA18 hours ago
Family Charged with Assaulting State Trooper
Milton, PA14 hours ago
Berwick man sentenced for role in “fishing scheme”
Berwick, PA1 day ago
Scranton Police unveil new patrol cruiser
Scranton, PA1 day ago
One hospitalized after Hanover Township crash
Hanover Township, PA2 days ago
Community reacts to charges against Wyoming County teacher
Tunkhannock, PA2 days ago
Man involved in fatal Pa. crash charged with homicide
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting coworker
Dallas, PA2 days ago
Massive fundraising event brings in more than $2.3 million
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Man apprehended after barricading himself in home
Shamokin, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into Saylorsburg flea market building
Saylorsburg, PA3 days ago
Prison term for plan to kill ex-girlfriend
Plymouth, PA4 days ago
Scranton Police are looking for missing man
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Williamsport mom accused of homicide of premature baby
Williamsport, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy