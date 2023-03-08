Three Luzerne County magisterial offices will have primary competitions

Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Three incumbent Luzerne County magisterial district judges face competition in the May 16 primary election, according to nomination petitions filed by Tuesday’s deadline.

All magisterial candidates cross-file, which means they will appear on both Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary and can secure one or both party nominations to advance to the November general election.

The annual salary of magisterial district judges is currently $106,254, and they are elected to six-year terms.

Those with competition, according to the petition paperwork:

• District 11-3-03, based in Butler Township

There are four contenders: incumbent Daniel O’Donnell, Tony Martine, Lorine A. Ogurkis and Wister Yuhas.

O’Donnell, a Republican from Butler Township, has served as district judge since 2000.

Martine, of Sugarloaf Township, is a Republican and a Butler Township police officer.

Ogurkis, of Conyngham, is a Republican and attorney at her practice in Hazleton, Ogurkis Law.

Yuhas, of Sugarloaf Township, is a Democrat and owner and president of Tri-State Security Solutions in Hazle Township.

• District 11-3-01, which is based in Shickshinny

Incumbent Matthew C. Christopher will be running against Carol A. Davenport.

Christopher, a Democrat from Nescopeck, has served as district judge for the past five years.

Davenport, a Republican from Salem Township, is a school police officer and also a Sugarloaf Township police officer.

• District 11-1-05, which is based in Kingston

Incumbent Jim Haggerty will be running against Charles “Chaz” Balogh.

Haggerty, a Republican from Kingston, was elected judge in 2017, is an attorney and served as Kingston’s mayor for 20 years.

Balogh, a Democrat from Kingston, works as a county detective.

No challenge

In District 11-2-03, which is based in Hanover Township, Kyle Halesey is running for district judge unopposed.

His father, Joseph A. Halesey, has served as magisterial judge in the district for 32 years and is not seeking another term.

A Republican and Hanover Township resident, Kyle Halesey is a nuclear security officer.

Six incumbents are seeking another term with no opposition, according to the petitions.

These incumbents:

• District 11-1-06 based in Forty Fort — David Barilla, a Democrat from Swoyersville

• District 11-1-01 based in Wilkes-Barre —Rick Cronauer, a Democrat from Wilkes-Barre

• District 11-3-02 based in Nanticoke — Donald L. Whittaker, a Democrat from Newport Township

• District 11-3-06 based on Mountain Top — Ferris P. Webby, a Democrat from Wapwallopen

• District 11-3-04 based in Hazle Township — James M. Dixon, a Republican from Hazle Township

• District 11-3-09 based in Trucksville — Brian J. Tupper, a Republican from Kingston Township

A list of all candidates is posted on the election section at luzernecounty.org.

As part of ballot proofing, candidates are urged to review this list and immediately contact the election bureau if they have questions or corrections by emailing [email protected]

