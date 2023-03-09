Open in App
Huntington, NY
HuntingtonNow

89th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Steps Off Sunday

By Pam Robinson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3nu1_0lCb4woW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kljx3_0lCb4woW00

Huntington’s 89th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off Sunday at 2 p.m.

While there’s a chance of rain or snow on Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said that Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high of 45.

The Huntington Hibernians’ parade is the oldest and largest on Long Island and will be led this year by Grand Marshal Greg Kennedy.

The participating pipe and drum bands, marchers, firefighters, police, Huntington Militia, and Scout, school and community organizations will make their way from the Long Island Rail Road parking lot on Church Street north to Main Street, where it will turn left and end at St. Patrick’s Church.

For more information about the parade, see:
http://www.huntingtonhibernian.com/parade/index.html

Parade route

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fckye_0lCb4woW00

St. Patrick’s Parade Returns to Huntington

