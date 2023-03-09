Orms signs NLI to swim for UT Permian Basin

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets celebrated signing day for one of their state swimmers. Patience Orms inked her commitment to UT Permian Basin.

She plans on competing in the 100 and 200 breaststroke as well as maybe the 50 and 100 fly. It's a dream come true for Orms to continue her swimming career in NCAA DII.

"It means the world. That's what I've been working for my entire swimming career since I was little," Patience Orms, Flour Bluff 100 and 200 breaststroke swimmer, said. "It was always the goal just to sign on to a college and swim for them. It just seemed like a place where I would get better in the pool and academically."

At the 2023 UIL 5A state meet, Orms finished sixth in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:07.21).