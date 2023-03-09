Open in App
Seattle, WA
Deadline

Shawn Kemp, Six-Time NBA All-Star, Arrested In Connection With Drive-By Shooting

By Bruce Haring,

3 days ago
Shawn Kemp, a perennial NBA all-star during his years with the Seattle SuperSonics, has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail in Washington Wednesday an hour after the shooting.

Police said a confrontation between the occupants of two cars in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall was the origin of the shooting. A gun was recovered, but no injuries were reported.

No bail has been set for Kemp, age 53.

Kemp, a power forward, spent eight seasons in Seattle, retiring after spending the 2002-2003 season with the Orlando Magic. Kemp played a total of 14 seasons for Seattle, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Magic.

The Seattle franchise moved to Oklahoma after the 2007-2008 season and became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career after being the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft .

