Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins dropped by Marlies

By Seth Rorabaugh,

3 days ago
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 22 saves on 24 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 3-1 home loss to the Toronto Marlies at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Foward Lukas Svejkovsky scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-24-4-5), which has lost five of its past six games.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 18 saves on 21 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-1 home loss to the Toledo Walleye at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.

Forward Brooklyn Kalmikov scored the only goal for Wheeling (23-28-5-0) which has lost five consecutive games.

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, 8 p.m.

