JSU baseball: Gamecocks' Peppers shows he's nothing to sneeze at

Jake Peppers (44) got a joyful greeting from his teammates after a solid performance against Auburn. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After salting away his best pitching performance of the season, Jacksonville State's Jake Peppers couldn't help but skip just a bit as he left the field.

JSU wound up falling 6-3 to No. 11 Auburn at home Wednesday night, but the enduring image of the night had to be a happy Peppers receiving congratulations from teammates, who came out of the dugout when head coach Case made a pitching change in the sixth inning.