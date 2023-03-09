Open in App
Jacksonville, AL
See more from this location?
Anniston Star

JSU baseball: Gamecocks' Peppers shows he's nothing to sneeze at

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YE5m_0lCb24t900
Jake Peppers (44) got a joyful greeting from his teammates after a solid performance against Auburn. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — After salting away his best pitching performance of the season, Jacksonville State's Jake Peppers couldn't help but skip just a bit as he left the field.

JSU wound up falling 6-3 to No. 11 Auburn at home Wednesday night, but the enduring image of the night had to be a happy Peppers receiving congratulations from teammates, who came out of the dugout when head coach Case made a pitching change in the sixth inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SJ3g_0lCb24t900
Brennen Norton went 3-for-4 against Auburn. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alabama high school baseball player sues district in alleged hazing incident
Pell City, AL2 days ago
Ragland man killed in crash north of Pell City
Pell City, AL2 days ago
One person killed, another injured in crash near Pinson
Pinson, AL1 day ago
‘This is a sad time’: Sylacauga residents speak out after student killed in shooting
Sylacauga, AL3 days ago
2 Oneonta women killed, 3-year-old injured in crash
Oneonta, AL1 day ago
16-year-old killed in Sylacauga identified; Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 for identity of shooter
Sylacauga, AL3 days ago
Two men taken into custody in connection with shots being fired during traffic stop
Anniston, AL3 days ago
Shots fired in Alabama traffic stop to keep motorcyclist from being arrested, sheriff’s office says
Dearmanville, AL3 days ago
Rainbow City man arrested on theft charges
Rainbow City, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy