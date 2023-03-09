Thousands of Arizona students compete in SARSEF science fair

Thousands of students are competing in the SARSEF Arizona Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Every year, kids from across Arizona show off their hard work and research, with more than $100,000 in scholarship money up for grabs.

"I just like how this fair gave me the opportunity to go around and look at other young scientists projects, and yeah I love seeing their hard work come to fruition and also seeing my own hard work," says Steven Amanat, a junior at BASIS Tucson North.

The fair was held at the University of Arizona.

The research done by the students will also be displayed at Reid Park on Saturday, March 11.

