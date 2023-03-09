Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Samantha CorteseMary Beth McDadeCarlos SaucedoTravis SchleppJosh DuBose,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmfod_0lCayjCH00

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCayjCH00
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCayjCH00
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCayjCH00
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 shot, 1 killed during shooting on Overlook Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL6 hours ago
City of Prichard releases identity of man killed at gas station Saturday night
Prichard, AL3 hours ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
3 women, 2 men found dead in Florida mass murder-suicide, police say
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC2 days ago
One man dead after early morning shooting: Pensacola Police
Pensacola, FL11 hours ago
Mobile Police not releasing body cam footage in deadly raid on Charles Street
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Multiple agencies work Prichard homicide scene
Prichard, AL20 hours ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Murder suspect escapes Oregon courthouse during jury selection, surveillance video shows
Hillsboro, OR2 days ago
Mobile Police investigating homicide on Overlook Road
Mobile, AL9 hours ago
Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Louisiana McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges in fatal Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
18-wheeler pursuit on I-10 could have been fatal, says Mobile County Sheriff
Mobile, AL2 days ago
2 arrested after shots fired on Pinehill Road Thursday: Daphne Police
Daphne, AL2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Human hand found by man walking dog in NYC; investigators find out who it belonged to
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy