Open in App
Lincoln County, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

3 dead in Lincoln County domestic dispute shooting

By Kayla ShepperdChris RegnierReggie Lee,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiSh5_0lCaygY600

TROY, MO. — Three people are dead after a shooting inside a Lincoln County home. Authorities shared that the case is a double murder suicide.

The victims have been identified as Lauren Jennings Foland, 38, and her father Scott Preston Causey, 72. The shooter, Phillip Lee Foland, 56, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was Lauren’s husband and the father of their four children.

There is criminal history involving this address. The three adults and four children lived in the home.

The events leading up to the shootings are still under investigation by Detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

Officers rushed to a home on the 2500 block of Highway W at about 8:15 p.m., after getting a call of shots fired. Investigators said when police arrived at the scene, they found Lauren, Scott, and Phillip inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Lauren and Scott were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators explained Phillip, who authorities believe was the shooter, was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to a nearby hospital, but later died from his wound.

Police: Accused Schnucks shooter has medical condition, may be with girlfriend

The couple’s children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They are now safe and in protective custody.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects, and there is no risk to the community at large. FOX 2 has reached out to investigators for more details, including specifics about a possible motive for the violence. So far, there’s been no response.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 636-528-8546 or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ellendale homicide becomes murder-suicide investigation
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
Altercation inside Creve Coeur store leads to parking lot shooting
Creve Coeur, MO2 hours ago
Man shot after argument in Downtown West
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Woman killed in fatal shooting near Maplewood
Maplewood, MO1 day ago
Granite City Man Sentenced for 2021 White Hall Stabbing Incident
White Hall, IL2 days ago
Ferguson man charged in recent motorcycles, ATV thefts; 2nd suspect at large
Ferguson, MO3 days ago
Police: Accused Schnucks shooter has medical condition, may be with girlfriend
Saint Peters, MO3 days ago
'She pointed the gun at me and her daughter:' Witness relives shooting at downtown St. Louis lofts building
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Warren County Man Wanted In Crawford County Arrested
Cherryville, MO2 days ago
Man charged in Janae Edmondson crash due in court today for 2020 robbery charge
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly trying to steal 75-inch TV from Arnold Walmart
Arnold, MO4 hours ago
Troopers and police increase I-70 patrols and make arrests
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Prosecutor asks judge to detain woman seen harassing south St. Louis family in viral video
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Juvenile charged with murder of 15-year-old in Gravois Park neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Jennings man charged in gas station murder
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box
Dittmer, MO3 days ago
How the ‘Package’ serial killer was finally revealed
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Police: 61-year-old killed in hit-and-run collision in Ferguson
Ferguson, MO3 days ago
Man found dead in north St. Louis, investigation underway
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
East St. Louis man charged with murder after trooper finds body in the street
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Byrnes Mill police department under investigation, municipal courts suspended
Byrnes Mill, MO3 days ago
Suspected Schnucks shooter appeared to be targeting suburbs
Saint Peters, MO4 days ago
Can you ID this man? Police look for person of interest in south St. Louis murder
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Woman accused of pepper spraying kids
Brighton, IL3 days ago
St. Louis police seek person of interest in Mt. Pleasant homicide
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Man charged in connection with deadly gas station shooting
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Young St. Louis Area Boys Targeted In Sextortion Crime Trend
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy