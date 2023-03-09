3 dead in Lincoln County domestic dispute shooting

TROY, MO. — Three people are dead after a shooting inside a Lincoln County home. Authorities shared that the case is a double murder suicide.

The victims have been identified as Lauren Jennings Foland, 38, and her father Scott Preston Causey, 72. The shooter, Phillip Lee Foland, 56, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was Lauren’s husband and the father of their four children.

There is criminal history involving this address. The three adults and four children lived in the home.

The events leading up to the shootings are still under investigation by Detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

Officers rushed to a home on the 2500 block of Highway W at about 8:15 p.m., after getting a call of shots fired. Investigators said when police arrived at the scene, they found Lauren, Scott, and Phillip inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Lauren and Scott were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators explained Phillip, who authorities believe was the shooter, was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to a nearby hospital, but later died from his wound.

The couple’s children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They are now safe and in protective custody.

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects, and there is no risk to the community at large. FOX 2 has reached out to investigators for more details, including specifics about a possible motive for the violence. So far, there’s been no response.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 636-528-8546 or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

