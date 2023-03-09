Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

No. 10 Texas softball pummels UT-Arlington 12-3 to win 10th consecutive game

By Billy Gates,

3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The No. 10 Texas Longhorns have won 10 consecutive games ahead of a showdown with one of the best pitchers in the country.

The Longhorns thumped Texas-Arlington 12-3 on Wednesday to run their winning streak to double digits with seven of their runs over the last three innings.

Yeah, we had a pretty good bounce back after the first few innings tonight,” Longhorns coach Mike White said. “I don’t think we were really locked in to start the game – maybe it was the bus drive or being away from home – but we turned it on there in the later innings.”

Katie Cimusz and Baylea Brandon hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Alyssa Washington added a big fly in the fifth. Cimusz hit a 3-run shot over the left-center field wall on a 3-1 pitch to break a 1-1 tie, and then Brandon connected on a 2-2 pitch and drove it over the center field wall. Washington hit the first pitch of the Texas sixth inning over the left-center field wall.

Redshirt freshman Ashton Maloney had a big day at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. She cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the seventh inning and had an RBI double in the second.

Mac Morgan picked up the win in the circle after pitching four innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Texas (18-2-1) takes on Wisconsin and No. 9 Alabama on Friday in the Bevo Classic at McCombs Field. With one of the top offenses in the country, the Longhorns will face a tough test when All-American pitcher Montana Fouts steps into the circle for the Crimson Tide.

