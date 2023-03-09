Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
WGNO

Willie Green says ‘it’s go time’ as McCollum scores 32 in Pels’ 113-106 win

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeIe0_0lCavSJr00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 32 points in the final four minutes and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Dallas Mavericks 113-106 on Wednesday night.

McCollum’s compelling finish came after each team lost a top player. The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram left late in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle after scoring 12 points. Dallas star guard Luka Doncic left in the third with a strained left thigh after scoring 15 points.

The Mavericks were down by as many as 19 in the third quarter and by double digits well into the fourth. But the Mavs suddenly surged within striking distance with a 12-0 run that began with Davis Bertans 3, Kyrie Irving’s 4-point play on a 3 as he was fouled, and Christian Wood’s 3-point play on a layup as he was fouled.

Irving capped the spurt with driving layup along the baseline that made it 97-94 with 4:12 left.

That’s when McCollum snapped the run with two clutch baskets — a 14-foot pull-up and a 3. He added two more 3s and a floating bank shot to make it 110-103 in the final minute, and New Orleans held on from there.

Trey Murphy III scored 16 for New Orleans. Herb Jones and Jaxson Hayes each added 14 points for the Pelicans.

Irving scored 27 points and Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points for Dallas.

Coming off a four-point victory over Utah on Tuesday night, Dallas faded quickly after a promising first few minutes. After hitting two of their first four 3s and going up 14-6 on Powell’s alley-oop dunk of Doncic’s lob, the Mavs missed 13 of their next 14 shots from deep.

By the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans had tied it at 24 on rookie Dyson Daniels’ 3-pointer.

New Orleans then opened the second quarter with eight straight points on McCollum’s 3, Hayes’ alley-oop dunk and Naji Marshall’s banked 3, and went on to lead by as many as 18 before taking a 59-43 lead into halftime.

Despite Ingram’s inability to return after the second quarter, New Orleans maintained a comfortable lead for most of the second half.

Jones scored eight of his points in the third quarter, when Murphy hit two 3s, and New Orleans led 90-74 after Murphy’s third 3 of the half early in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Wood finished with 15 points and Jaden Hardy 11. … Finished 16 of 46 (34.8%) from 3-point range. Doncic was assessed a technical foul in the first quarter while staring down official Natalie Sago after making a driving shot on which he apparently thought he’d also been fouled. … Reggie Bullock missed the game with a bruised right quadriceps, Maxi Kleber was out with a right hamstring injury and center JaVale McGee was sidelined by a sprained right ankle.

Pelicans: The club announced before tip-off that All-Star forward Zion Williamson will be out at least two more weeks while he recovers from a Jan. 2 right hamstring injury. … Shot 50.6% (42 of 83) overall and 48.1% (13 of 27) from deep. … Outrebounded Dallas 49-34.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Doncic and Morant clash in Dallas-Memphis matchup
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 3/11/2023
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Louisiana CNA accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk; arrested
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Highlights: LHSAA Boy’s Basketball Semifinals in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA3 days ago
Opelousas caregiver arrested after reports of physical and verbal abuse
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Ja Morant Called The Grizzlies After They Beat The Warriors
Memphis, TN2 days ago
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Spurs overcome Jokic's triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Police: Mom attacks cop so son can escape being arrested
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Louisiana man doing yard work hears cries for help; thwarts suicide attempt
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Desperate Pelicans Take On Trail Blazers To Close Back-to-Back
Portland, OR10 hours ago
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction, pick, how to watch – 3/12/2023
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers to 106-95 win over Knicks
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Will James Harden Return Friday?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving OUT Tonight vs. Grizzlies; Details
Dallas, TX1 day ago
LSU wins 10th game in a row with 13-1 victory over Samford Sunday
Baton Rouge, LA2 hours ago
Overnight Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail; allegedly possessed 50 Fentanyl pills and other narcotics
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
Adebayo and the Heat take on Markkanen and the Jazz
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Blake Dean Wins 200th Game, Privateers Sweep Mississippi Valley State
New Orleans, LA2 hours ago
Angel Reese named semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy