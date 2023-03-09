Open in App
Harvey, LA
WGNO

Woodmere Playground in Harvey is getting some improvements

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy8KV_0lCavPfg00

JEFFERSON, La ( WGNO ) — Ground work has began on the new Woodmere Playground Improvement Project in Harvey.

The 1,100 square foot project located in at 4100 Glenmere Drive will focus on improving the existing park infrastructure and upgrades.

Councilman Bryon L. Lee stated that the park will ‘create even more enjoyable experiences for visitors of all ages.’

Stakeholders come together to discuss the future of Jefferson Parish schools

The improvements include:

  • restrooms
  • press box
  • concession stand building
  • a new football field with eight lane track and field
  • an outdoor airnasium
  • site paving connecting the new structure to the existing baseball fields
  • three new shelters

“Playgrounds provide one of the best opportunities for children to interact in creative self-directed, outdoor, active play which is essential for healthy child development these improvements will benefit our everyday park visitors, our many sports programs, teams, players, and coaches. Improving our quality of life remains a top priority for Council District 3,” stated Councilman Lee.

The project is currently on phase 2 of 3 and is estimated at a total cost of $3.1 million.

