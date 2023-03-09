Open in App
Savoy, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Central Illinois health expert warn against ‘body cleanses’

By Scarlett O'Hara,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKmMR_0lCavO2B00

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – We’re three months into the year, and some may be trying to keep to their New Years resolution to be healthier. Experts are reminding people to think twice before participating in health fads to do so.

Body cleansing may be a hot topic online, but Dr. Andrew Zasada with OSF says it can be dangerous. Some people believe our bodies have toxins that can be removed by supplements and dewormers.

Savoy doctor warns of earlier allergy season

Zasada says it’s important to avoid taking anything that hasn’t been approved by the FDA because you don’t know what you could be putting in your body. He also says our organs are efficient at eliminating toxins on their own.

“People have had colon cleanses as far back as 2000 years. The ancient Egyptians used to do them. But by the same token, the ancient Egyptians never really survived past 40. That’s got to tell you something,” Zasada said.

He says healthy alternatives include probiotics like yogurt. And it never hurts to eat well and exercise.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Eastern Illinois Bank introduces new food map
Urbana, IL3 days ago
Civil War era soil collection found in U of I barn
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Learn about Abraham Lincoln’s connection to rivers in Decatur this week
Decatur, IL40 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Champaign-Urbana program bringing free period products to area organizations
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Champaign Fire Dept. reminds people to check smoke alarms ahead of daylight savings
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
Concern About Fentanyl in Drugs Rises; Beware of the Danger; LISTEN for Snoring
Danville, IL3 days ago
Updates for the Next Departments Moving into Carle at The Riverfront.
Danville, IL2 days ago
Closet organizing tips with Angi
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Oreana opens water survey, looking for lead contamination
Oreana, IL2 days ago
Labor and Delivery option going away in Decatur
Decatur, IL3 days ago
Urbana officials alert residents of companies selling door-to-door, and recognized for solar excellence
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Champaign Sen. working to help people with disabilities get off 14,000 person waitlist
Champaign, IL3 days ago
HSHS Medical Group celebrates opening of Health Center at Millikin University
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Unofficial-ly over? U of I Police see celebration ease in Campustown
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Everyday Hero: Pharmacist saves woman’s life while on vacation
Danville, IL2 days ago
Bed bugs, mold, mistreatment: Insiders describe troubling conditions at Phoenix Towers
Bloomington, IL3 days ago
Illinois senators create bill to protect kid influencers
Normal, IL3 days ago
Waterproofing your basement with Woods Basement Systems, Inc
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Let’s find Max, the Siberian Husky, a furever family
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Retired Decatur fire captain passes away
Decatur, IL1 day ago
What Happened to Kyreon Lee? WMBD Anchor Welcomes Second Baby!
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
Record sales are resurging, Champaign shop backs up the growth
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL2 days ago
About $4,000 awarded to 4 Decatur art programs
Decatur, IL41 minutes ago
EIU faculty and staff vote ‘yes’ to authorize strike
Charleston, IL2 days ago
Champaign’s Carle Arrow celebrates International Women’s Day
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Police respond to two separate car accidents in Champaign
Champaign, IL47 minutes ago
‘We’re all together as a team’: many jump into Mahomet lake to support Special Olympics
Mahomet, IL20 hours ago
Urbana women indicted for COVID fraud
Urbana, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy