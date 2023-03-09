Things to do around Dallas County include fish fries, spring break programs

A Conversation with Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante

Postponed.

A Conversation With Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante has been postponed due to weather. Watch for a new date on the Carnegie Library Museum Facebook page.

Hobby Welding Informational Meeting

6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd Ave., Perry.

DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy is offering hobby welding classes, which are non-credit courses designed to explore and improve skills. Area residents are invited to an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 to learn more about learning a new hobby or brushing up on old skills. All are welcome to the informational meeting but space is limited in classes. For more information, contact Brent Rowe at bmrowe@dmacc.edu or 515-371-1319.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger.

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 for dine-in or drive-thru at Assumption Catholic Church. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or fries (dine-in only), coleslaw, dinner roll, cheese pizza and Catholic Women's Club homemade desserts (dine-in only). A free-will donation will be taken.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or drive-thru.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at St. Pat's School Gym, Perry.

The Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through March 31. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potatoes, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Destination: FUN! Spring Break

March 10-17 at Perry Public Library.

Don’t sit around all Spring Break and complain that there’s nothing to do. Come to the Perry Public Library and check out some fun! We have a week bursting at the seams with youth activities for toddlers to teens at our Destination: FUN! Spring Break @ the Perry Public Library. The fun begins Friday, March 10 with a Family Puzzle Time and continues through Friday, March 17. Activities include storytimes, crafts, scavenger hunts, STEM activities, movies, games and more! Plus, look for a special family contest! Don’t miss out. The library will be the place to be this Spring Break. For more information, contact the library at 515-465-3569 or visit the library's website .

Eyes on Baby Birds Volunteer Training

1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Forest Park Museum, Perry.

Each year, DCCB looks for volunteers to monitor bird nests, mostly in county parks. You will receive a short training to identify the development or behavior of a specific bird. You will leave with a place, time, and a project. No previous experience needed. Training will be separated by species for efficiency: 1-1:45 Eastern Bluebirds , 1:45- 2:30 Osprey , 2:30-3:15 Chimney Swifts . No previous experience needed. Registration is required through the DCCB Eventbrite page.

Strange Artifacts of Dallas County

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Forest Park Museum, Perry.

An up-close-and-personal look at some very unique artifacts from Dallas County. Audience members are invited to bring their favorite oddities! Registration not required.

Spring Break Programs

March 12-17 at The Brenton Arboretum.

Join The Brenton Arboretum March 12 for adult, family and kids programming. Programs include Animal Adaptations on March 12, Tree House on March 13, Meet a Tree on March 14, Wildflower bar with Wildflower Factory on March 15, Nature Club and Make and Take Bath Salts with Prairie Land Herbs on March 16 and Soap Making with Sugar Grove Goods on March 17. Register at www.thebrentonarboretum.org/events .

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Woodward Social Center.

A luncheon will be held on Monday, March 13 at the Woodward Social Center. The menu includes ham balls, baked potatoes, green beans, roll and bars. A free-will offering will be taken to help support the Woodward Social Center.

Peregrine Falcon Viewing

Approx. March 13-17 at east side of State Capitol, Des Moines.

The recovery of the peregrine falcon is one of the most dramatic conservation stories. With the help of the falconry community, these birds are now nesting on historical cliffs of the Mississippi River. The closest nest to Dallas County is along the Des Moines River on the cliff known as the State Capitol Building. DCCB will be monitoring the location and weather for best viewing opportunities during spring break. Register to be put on notification list through the DCCB Eventbrite page .

Shamrock Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Shop new spring apparel, gifts, décor and more. Perfect for a Girls Night Out or a cute little date night! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more details on the Perry Chamber of Commerce Facebook page .

Spring Equinox Sunset Celebration

7-8 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Hanging Rock, RedfieldJoin DCCB Naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge to observe and celebrate the sunset of Spring Equinox. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Come explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks, and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Often times the woodcocks join our celebration and participants get to witness the aerial flight display and call of their mating behavior. Registration required through the DCCB Eventbrite page .

Fish Fry - Adel

5-7 p.m. March 24, 31 at St. John's Church, 24043 302nd Pl, Adel.

St. John's Catholic Church will host a community fish fry on Friday nights. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and coleslaw. The cost is $12 a plate. Dine in and carry out will be available.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

March Bird Hike

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at Voas Nature Area, Minburn.

As part of the Beginner to Birder Project, DCCB is offering seasonal bird hikes. The plan is to start early in the season when diversity is lower and introduce learners to lesser-known species. As the seasons transition from winter to summer, we will include more species as the phenomenon allows. Binoculars and books provided. Registration required through the DCCB Eventbrite page .

Dallas County Vietnam Era Veteran Recognition

9 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

An event to honor and thank our veterans that served during the Vietnam era will be held on Saturday, March 25. A light breakfast will be provided along with drawings for door prizes. Please RSVP by March 1 by emailing kenyonmargie67@gmail.com.

Daddy Daughter Dance

6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Perry Middle School Gym.

The Perry Girls Softball Tournament Teams will host a Daddy Daughter Dance for preschool to fifth grade students on Saturday, March 25. The cost is $10 per couple and $5 for each additional person. Flowers and pictures will be available, not included in the admission price, as well as drinks and snacks. All proceeds will go to pay for tournaments for the 8U-12U Perry teams.

Bingo Fundraiser

12 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Perry Elks Lodge.

A Bingo Fundraiser for Raccoon River Pet Rescue will be held on Sunday, March 26. Doors Open at noon with bingo starting at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome (kids too). Twenty gift baskets will be awarded along with a grand prize (blackout round) of $250 Perry Bucks. Walking tacos, drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Bring your own daubers or you can purchase one. Come EARLY as space is limited!

Red Cedar Chamber Music Concert

2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting Red Cedar Chamber Music at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted and open to all. The Perry Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Traditional Irish Afternoon Tea

4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Carnegie Library Museum.

Join Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum for a Traditional Irish Afternoon Tea on Monday, March 27. Traditional Irish fare will be served; Irish scones with cream, corned beef finger sandwiches, shamrock cookies and, of course, Irish tea! Tickets are limited, so come get yours at the Carnegie Library or Perry Public Library today. $15 per ticket.

This article originally appeared on Dallas County News: Things to do around Dallas County include fish fries, spring break programs