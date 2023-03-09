Open in App
Kansas State
The Courier Journal

Powerball numbers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $45 million

By Bryce Houston, Louisville Courier Journal,

3 days ago

The March 4th Powerball drawing produced a jackpot winner. Could you be the next?

The numbers have been drawn for the Wednesday, March 8th lottery jackpot, worth an estimated $45 million with a cash option of $22.9 million .

Powerball winning numbers

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 26 , 27 , 43 , 61 , 69 , the Powerball was 4 . The Power Play was 3X .

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

  • Powerball only — $4
  • Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
  • Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
  • Match 3 white numbers only — $7
  • Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
  • Match 4 white numbers only — $100
  • Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
  • Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

Latest Mega Millions numbers: Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, March 7, 2023. $203M Lottery jackpot

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com :

  • $162.6 million — Mar. 4, 2023; Virginia
  • $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
  • $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • $93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania.
  • $366.7 million — June 29, 2022; Vermont.
  • $473.1 million — April 27, 2022; Arizona.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14, 2022; Connecticut.

Bryce Houston is a content specialist at the Courier-Journal. You can find him on Twitter: @b_ryce8 .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $45 million

