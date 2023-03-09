Open in App
Memphis, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

Ja Morant's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Ja Morant, who has been ruled out (Not with the team).

On Saturday, Morant was seen allegedly holding a gun in an Instagram live video , and following the incident, the Grizzlies announced he would be away from the team for at least two games .

The Grizzlies have now announced (on Wednesday) that he would be out for at least four more games.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games."

In that span, the Grizzlies will play the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks (twice) and Miami Heat.

Last season, Morant led the Grizzlies to a 56-26 record (second-best record in the NBA), and they lost to the Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games).

The former second-overall pick released a statement (on Saturday).

Morant via his statement: "I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I'm sorry to my family, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Morant is currently averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest.

The Grizzlies are tied for the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-26 record in 64 games.

