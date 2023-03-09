Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

Can UNC basketball's bench help the Tar Heels make run at ACC Tournament?

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer,

3 days ago

GREENSBORO – North Carolina basketball ’s goal is to play four games in four days at the ACC Tournament.

In order to increase the odds of making a run to Saturday’s championship at Greensboro Coliseum, the Tar Heels will need a boost from their bench.

They got it Wednesday in an 85-61 win against Boston College . Following the rout, coach Hubert Davis discussed the importance of production from the Tar Heels’ reserves.

“When you're in a situation where you're playing four games – possibly four games in four days – you need depth, and the guys off the bench were ready to go, and they did a really good job (against Boston College),” Davis said.

BACOT INJURY UPDATE: What UNC basketball's Hubert Davis said about Armando Bacot's ankle injury at ACC Tournament

UNC ROLLS BOSTON COLLEGE: UNC basketball’s offense rolls in rout of Boston College at ACC Tournament

UNC (20-12) scored 23 bench points against the Eagles (16-17). After getting 25 points from their reserves against Clemson on Feb. 11, the Tar Heels had a total of 27 points in the last six games of the regular season.

D’Marco Dunn, a former standout at Westover High School in Fayetteville , had eight points – including two 3-pointers – as the top bench player against BC.

“It’s our job to come off the bench and provide a spark,” Dunn said.

The importance of that production is heightened in a tournament setting.

“Four games in four days, whatever we can get from the bench, we’re gonna need it,” Dunn said. “There’s gonna be a lot of wear and tear on the starters. The whole season, if we can get a lift from the bench, that’s huge for us. It was big (against Boston College).”

The Tar Heels play No. 2 Virginia (23-6) at 7 p.m. in Thursday’s quarterfinals. When asked about conversations with Hubert Davis as it relates to bench production, Dunn said the message has “been consistent all year.”

“Just bring energy, bring something to the table,” Dunn said. “If we can’t make shots, we can get stops … just do what we can out there.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Can UNC basketball's bench help the Tar Heels make run at ACC Tournament?

