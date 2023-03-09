Fairfield-Centerville Division I regional final rematch on tap. Here's how it happened.

NORWOOD, Ohio − Three hundred sixty-one days after their first postseason matchup , Fairfield and Centerville will meet again in the Division I regional championship game with a spot in the state Final Four on the line .
Both teams escaped with narrow victories Wednesday night at Xavier University's Cintas Center in the Division I regional semifinals.
Here's how the action unfolded.
Fairfield comes back to edge Princeton
Fairfield had two wins over Princeton during the regular season − 68-57 on Dec. 9 and 66-43 on Feb. 10 − when the two Greater Miami Conference rivals met Wednesday night.
The underdog Vikings led by five at halftime and held the lead for over half the game, but Fairfield's fourth-quarter run gave the Indians a hard-fought 51-45 win and a return to Ohio's Elite Eight.
Three keys to Fairfield's victory
- Fairfield sophomore Michael Lewis only averages 8.4 minutes of playing time per game, but he hit the biggest shot of his young high school career Wednesday night when he nailed a corner 3-pointer to break a 43-43 tie with 48.9 seconds left.
- It was a game of scoring droughts and, at times, sloppy ball control. The two teams combined for 34 turnovers (Fairfield 21, Princeton 13) and the Indians shot just 11-of-25 from the free-throw line. Princeton trailed by as many as eight in the first quarter but responded with a 17-4 run to take a 26-21 lead into the break.
- Fairfield's defense was as good as it's been all season long in the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored 7 points, but all of them came from the free-throw line. Fairfield held Princeton an 0-for-7 performance from the field over the final stanza.
Key performers
Aamir Rogers: The senior forward finished with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. Working with a height advantage, Fairfield attacked the rim, producing 30 points in the paint to Princeton's 12. Rogers' and-1 with 37.1 seconds remaining gave Fairfield a 48-43 lead.
Deshawne Crim: A senior and Fairfield's leading scorer, Crim finished with a team-high 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He had 9 points in the second half.
Keven Adorno: Princeton's leading scorer on the year, Adorno led the Vikings with 15 points and 7 rebounds.
Ray Coney: Fairfield's Coney was part of the senior trio, along with Rogers and Crim, to combine for 41 points Wednesday. Coney had 14 on 4-of-8 shooting.
Cliff Cass: The Princeton sophomore guard had 6 rebounds and connected twice from the perimeter for 6 points.
Senior sendoff
Princeton finishes the season 19-8. The Vikings were appearing in their first regional tournament contest since 2018 . Princeton's seniors appearing in their final prep game were Illijah Adams, Riley Woods, Kaden Stephens, Scottie Donald, Keven Adorno and Joey Chaney.
Woods, a guard, finished with 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Stephens hit a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the third quarter to give Princeton a 36-34 lead. He finished with 5 points. Donald also had 5 points, hitting from beyond the arc once.
Elder's 2nd-half comeback falls short vs. Centerville
Elder trailed by double-digits for the majority of Wednesday's regional semifinal against Centerville but rallied over the final 16 minutes to turn the potential blowout into a thriller. However, the top-seeded Elks pulled away over the final minutes for a 54-47 win.
Three keys to Elder's season-ending loss
- Centerville senior Gabe Cupps, an Indiana signee and the reigning Mr. Ohio Basketball, caught fire in the first half, going 6-of-6 from the field (including a trio of 3-pointers) for 17 points. The Elks led 33-19 at the intermission.
- Elder had a solid third quarter despite only chipping Centerville's lead down to 10 going into the fourth quarter (40-30). One key coaching change was sending full-court double teams at Cupps, making him get the ball out of his hands. Cupps had just 4 points (one made field goal) in the second half.
- Slowly but surely, Elder trimmed Centerville's lead into the single digits. Senior Sam Whitmer hit a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining that made it 46-43. Centerville would respond, though, with buckets from Jonathan Powell to go back up by seven with 29.4 seconds to play. Centerville big man Baboucarr Njie was called for a technical for hanging on the rim with 10.3 seconds left, opening the door for the Panthers to pull within three once again at 50-47.
Key performers
Carson Browne: The Elder senior and GCL-South co-player of the year led the Panthers with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Sam Whitmer: The senior finished with 11 points and 3 boards.
Gabe Cupps: Cupps led all scorers with 21 points.
Drew Murphy: Elder's junior guard had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. He hit twice from beyond the arc.
Cam Williams: The Elder sophomore had 6 points.
Jonathan Powell: The Centerville junior had 11 points.
Senior sendoff
Elder finishes the season 21-5. They were the co-champions of the GCL-South and captured head coach Joe Schoenfeld's seventh district championship. Elder's seniors were Nick Salamone, Grady Wall, Todd Tieman, Sam Whitmer, Zack Gutekunst, Carson Browne and Jake Rudemiller .
Gutekunst finished with 5 points Wednesday and Tieman grabbed a pair of rebounds.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fairfield-Centerville Division I regional final rematch on tap. Here's how it happened.
Comments / 0