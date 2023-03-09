Open in App
Rochester, MA
Cape Cod Times

Rejuvenated Martha's Vineyard boys basketball team's tourney journey ends in Sweet 16

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

3 days ago

On Monday, three players from the Martha’s Vineyard High boys basketball team were named Cape & Islands Maritime Division All-Stars.

On Wednesday, Matheus Rodrigues (who was the league's MVP), Nate Story and Josh Lake took to the court in a Division 3 matchup for the No. 14 Vineyarders against No. 3 Old Rochester.

“Those three need to combine for about 50 in order for us to win,” Martha’s Vineyard coach Mike Joyce said.

Joyce proved to be accurate. The all-star trio combined for 38 points as the Vineyarders lost to Old Rochester, 59-50.

“They just outworked us. We missed a couple of shots and they made a couple of shots. We never overcame some of those deep threes,” Story said.

More: Win or go home: Following along with the Cape Cod high school tournament schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etaBZ_0lCasmCY00

After the first quarter, the Vineyarders trailed 18-12 following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Old Rochester's John Butler ended the quarter. In the second, they outscored the Bulldogs 17-11 as Story scored 11 points off a trifecta of 3-pointers.

“They were playing in 2-3 (zone), which gave us threes and I was just getting to my spot,” Story said. “I was just going in the corners and the shots went in. They weren’t closing out and Matheus had a lot of kick outs, which was great.”

The score was tied 29-29 at halftime and the Vineyarders had their chances to pull off the upset.

“I thought we were going to come out stronger and blow them out, honestly. We should have done better,” Rodrigues said.

After a big 21-point third quarter by the Bulldogs, Martha’s Vineyard trailed 50-41 after the third and never recovered.

More: Playoff Hoops: Vote for the Cape Cod Boys Basketball Player of the Week

“In a game where you have two teams that are really good, it comes down to who creates and takes advantage of opportunities, and I felt like they did and we missed ours,” Joyce said.

The Vineyarders did cut the lead down to six with 3:36 left, and held the Bulldogs to only three field goals in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“I thought we had them the way we played all year, and the chemistry we have as a team. We just couldn’t get the offense to click. We got good shots, and they just didn’t fall today. It's a tough loss,” Lake said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JdM8_0lCasmCY00

Rough Night for MVP

With a reputation as a league MVP, Old Rochester's main defensive focus was slowing Rodrigues. Old Rochester resorted to double-teaming the big man to limit his touches in the paint.

“I knew Rodrigues was going to be tough because he is a true post kid,” Old Rochester coach Steve Carvalho said. “I think we did good on him in the second half."

Rodrigues was held to 10 points and only 2 in the second half.

“He had that great dunk (to give Martha's Vineyard a 29-28 lead in the second quarter) I thought was going to get us going, and it did for a while, but they did a better job defensively than what it looked like on film a lot of the time," said Joyce. "Playing hard, aggressive defense really limited us to looks we could get, so credit to their defense in a lot of ways. Our offense just couldn't get rolling.”

More: Cape & Islands high school girls basketball awards announced. Who made the all-star team?

In addition to Rodrigues' off night, Lake was held to 6 points, while Story finished with a game-high of 22 points.

“He (Rodrigues) is a good passer too and kept kicking it out to Story, so I had to double Story. Lake we wanted to chase around because he can shoot the threes off the dribble,” Carvalho said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJNQL_0lCasmCY00

Historic Season

Despite not advancing to the Elite Eight, the Vineyarders (18-4) accomplished some things for the first time in school history.

They finished 15-0 against Cape teams and went unbeaten (6-0) in their division.

“Those were two big accomplishments. I know they don’t feel it right now, and neither do I, but that’s the most wins we have had in eight or nine years. It was just a great year all the way around for those guys,” Joyce said.

The Vineyarders started the season 17-1 (one of the best starts in school history), which included a 13-game win streak to start the new year.

“A lot is attributed to the seniors like Tobey (Roberts), Matheus, Ryan (Koster), Kamel (Timmons), Cam (Napior). They just worked hard all year and pushed everyone along with them, and that’s what you need seniors to do is bring everyone else along with that effort and intensity. I’m really proud of those guys,” Joyce said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKYLk_0lCasmCY00

Rodrigues left it all on the court in his senior campaign.

“This was by far my favorite season of my high school career. This group of guys was so together. We loved each other, and we played with each other for so long that everything just clicked,” Rodrigues said.

Story, a junior, said this year’s Vineyarders team was the best basketball team he has ever been a part of.

“We could have won 20 games if we wanted to. The games we’ve lost, we had it, but this was the best group of guys ever” Story said.

For Lake, who is a junior, this season was more than about what happened on the court.

“I’ll never forget this year and the kids that I played with and the friends I’ve made. It was a special year for us and the community,” Lake said.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CJ_Journalist

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Rejuvenated Martha's Vineyard boys basketball team's tourney journey ends in Sweet 16

Comments / 0

Community Policy