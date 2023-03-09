Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times-Reporter

Garaway High School boys basketball's OHSAA tournament run ends vs. Columbus Africentric

By Advertise,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDePK_0lCascNI00

ATHENS — The one-two punch of Dailyn Swain and Cortez Freeman for Columbus Africentric — and a big defensive play late by Preston Steele — ended the Garaway High School boys basketball team's tournament run.

Swain and Freeman combined for 39 points Wednesday in Africentric’s 49-47 win in an OHSAA Division III regional semifinal at Ohio University. A last-second blocked shot by Steele preserved that two-point lead at the buzzer for the Nubians.

Brady Roden scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Garaway, which ends the season at 22-5. Alexander Roden added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jarrett Wallick and Jenson Gerber each contributed seven points.

Africentric led by as many as seven points late in the first quarter, taking a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.

Garaway responded with a strong second quarter. The Pirates went to the half leading 26-21 thanks to 8-for-11 shooting from the floor. They led by as many as six points early in the third quarter before the Nubians rallied.

Africentric shot 8-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help secure the win and a trip to the regional finals Saturday.

Swain scored 20 points to lead the way for the Nubians. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Freeman scored 19 points to go with his five rebounds and two steals. They each shot 7-of-10 from the floor. The rest of the team shot 2-of-17 from the field in totaling 10 points.

Garaway outscored Africentric 34-28 in the paint, as it shot 20-of-37 from the floor. But the Nubians were able to get the foul line, where they outscored the Pirates 15-4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
OHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Tickets and Pairings
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Africentric wins Division III state championship title
Columbus, OH1 day ago
OHSAA BOYS SECTIONAL BASKETBALL RECAPS
Galion, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
March 9: Ohio High School boys basketball tournament roundup
Akron, OH2 days ago
Ohio State Track & Field Star Aquilla Wins Fourth National Title
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Lady Patriots punch their ticket to the State Championship game with win over Berlin Hiland
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Ohio State Signee Devin Royal Sets Pickerington Central Scoring Record
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Day one of state wrestling tournament concludes with 14 local wrestlers advancing
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Emily Ruck Throws Ohio State Softball’s First Perfect Game in 16 Years
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State basketball is 2 wins away from accomplishing a rare feat
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann Has 'Thought About' Accepting NIT Invite
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's Win Over Ohio State
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Transfer Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Eager to “Help with Whatever is Needed” at Ohio State
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Chris Holtmann Has Brutally Honest Response When Asked About NIT
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Jerod Smalley named NBC4’s new First at 4 anchor
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Body found at Ohio landfill
Columbus, OH3 days ago
15-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
New concerts announced for Ohio State Fair
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police find body in Cincinnati-area landfill. Could it be Renee Benedetti?
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Community comes together after beloved coach diagnosed with brain cancer
Mansfield, OH2 days ago
One dead in south Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH2 days ago
Luxury central Ohio restaurant opens in rediscovered sandstone caverns
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Canton man arrested after vandalizing baseball fields at Stark County park, police say
Canton, OH2 days ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Chase follows after Columbus police cruiser hit on I-70
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Police investigating three East Side shootings with few leads
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Person seriously injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Columbus
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Woman named as suspect in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy