Garaway High School boys basketball's OHSAA tournament run ends vs. Columbus Africentric

ATHENS — The one-two punch of Dailyn Swain and Cortez Freeman for Columbus Africentric — and a big defensive play late by Preston Steele — ended the Garaway High School boys basketball team's tournament run.

Swain and Freeman combined for 39 points Wednesday in Africentric’s 49-47 win in an OHSAA Division III regional semifinal at Ohio University. A last-second blocked shot by Steele preserved that two-point lead at the buzzer for the Nubians.

Brady Roden scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Garaway, which ends the season at 22-5. Alexander Roden added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jarrett Wallick and Jenson Gerber each contributed seven points.

Africentric led by as many as seven points late in the first quarter, taking a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.

Garaway responded with a strong second quarter. The Pirates went to the half leading 26-21 thanks to 8-for-11 shooting from the floor. They led by as many as six points early in the third quarter before the Nubians rallied.

Africentric shot 8-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help secure the win and a trip to the regional finals Saturday.

Swain scored 20 points to lead the way for the Nubians. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Freeman scored 19 points to go with his five rebounds and two steals. They each shot 7-of-10 from the floor. The rest of the team shot 2-of-17 from the field in totaling 10 points.

Garaway outscored Africentric 34-28 in the paint, as it shot 20-of-37 from the floor. But the Nubians were able to get the foul line, where they outscored the Pirates 15-4.